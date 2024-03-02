The Real Work of Figuring Out How to Live

Life can be much more challenging and painful if you complicate your daily habits, routines and rituals. Most people block out their negative realities because they can be tough to process.

Do you ever feel like your life is just one big crazy blur? Everyone deals with the chaos of life differently. No matter how hard you try, you can never seem to keep up with everything going on in your life. It’s a constant struggle just to stay present and not feel overwhelmed.

There may be an abundance of negative things happening right now, but that doesn’t mean they should define the rest of your life.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up? If you’re like most people, your mind is probably racing with questions about upcoming appointments and everything you need to get done to have a successful day.

You might even feel a little anxious because you’re not sure how everything will go today. This happens because our brains are wired to stay in the past or the future, even though we are experiencing the present.

Even when you are still quiet and taking a break, your brain assumes the past or future mode instead of enjoying the moment and experiencing the moment fully. To change that, you must consistently interrupt that thinking habit to make it a positive habit.

“You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough,” Joe Lewis said.

What if there was a way to live a fulfilling life so that everything works for you instead of against you? Life can also be a beautiful experience and full of possibilities if you are conscious and deliberate about your choices.

If you want to live a good or better life, you must figure out how. Living a meaningful life is a choice. No one can do it for you as much as they want to. It’s a personal responsibility. It’s also a work in progress.

Naval was right when he said, “Doctors won’t make you healthy. Nutritionists won’t make you slim. Teachers won’t make you smart. Gurus won’t make you calm. Mentors won’t make you rich. Trainers won’t make you fit. Ultimately, you have to take responsibility. Save yourself.”

The bitter truth is that life is not linear and is not always easy. Sometimes things will get rough and challenging, but that doesn’t mean we give up or stop trying.

We just try a different approach — figuring out ways to make things work instead of giving up whenever things get complicated. Or try to improve, upgrade or change our habits when we expect a different outcome.

“Don’t go through life, grow through life,” says Eric Butterworth.

The problem with blindly accepting everything as it comes along is that sooner or later, we’ll run out of road and end up stuck in an environment where there are no more opportunities available anymore.

This means that if we want a better life and change our circumstances, the only way forward is by changing the way we think or perceive them.

And then moving forward from there instead of expecting everything else around us to change on their own accord without deliberate thought and action.

Figuring out a better way to live does not always mean giving up things we love — it just means finding the right balance.

It means keeping an open mind about what could make us come alive instead of shying away from new experiences and mental models.

“The purpose of life, after all, is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience,” Eleanor Roosevelt said.

Figuring out a better life path doesn’t necessarily mean giving up everything; it just means focusing on the things that truly matter most and designing your life around them.

Figuring out how to live in the moment is a skill

“There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” ― Albert Einstein

Before you deliberately worry about the affairs of tomorrow, we need to figure out how you will live today.

Because if we don’t figure out how to live today, tomorrow won’t be any better than today has been so far. In fact, it might just be worse since we probably won’t have learned from our mistakes.

How to live is figuring out how to balance everything in your life so that everything feels equally important but not more important than anything else.

Figuring out how to live isn’t about finding a single thing or happening in your life. It’s about understanding the things that make up who you are as a person and making sure the things you deeply care about are not secondary in your life.

That doesn’t mean finding a single thing that brings everyone together for example; it just means being yourself no matter what else is going on in your life at any given time because the real person inside knows the value of staying true to yourself.

It can seem overwhelming and frightening when you think about everything you need to change to build a better life. It can also feel like it’s too much for one person to handle at once.

The good news is you don’t have to tackle everything all at once. Think in smaller steps so that it becomes easier to stick with them until they become second nature or easy to repeat.

Living is figuring out how to live. It’s a lifelong process. It’s about balancing the things that make you happy with the necessary things for a healthy and happy life.

This can be challenging when you’re starting out or even when you’ve been doing it for a while — it gets more complex as we get older or our circumstances change.

That’s why starting small or embracing better habits one at a time is important. Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things,” argues Robert Breault.

Everyone wants to live a happy and full life. The problem is we don’t always know how to get there. For example, it can be difficult to figure out how to pursue personal creative side projects while working a steady job.

Or how to save for your future when your income barely takes you through the month. The key is taking one step at a time. You could commit just half an hour of your morning or evening time to something you deeply want to pursue outside what you do.

The same mindset can be applied to almost every area of your life. Take small actions that don’t disrupt your schedule or overwhelm you. Small actions compound in our favour.

“The events in our lives happen in a sequence in time, but in their significance to ourselves they find their own order the continuous thread of revelation,” Eudora Welty said.

If you are willing to take small action steps that lead you in the right direction, it will become much easier over time.

