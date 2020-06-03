The Rebel and His Mother

When my son was a preschooler in daycare

His class had a field trip to the local In ‘N Out

As we walked back to the daycare center

My son held my hand

We walked in pairs down the sidewalk

His daycare teacher said

Everyone stay on sidewalk

Do not step into the driveway or the road

My three-year old son touched his foot in the gutter

Just his tippy toe

His teacher swiftly grabbed him from my hands

Took him with her to the front of the line

She gave me another child to walk

A more compliant, less rebellious child

My son, he was rewarded

He got to walk at the front of the line

Beside his favorite teacher

I was punished

Humiliated actually

Bad mother

Cannot control her child

Later that day when I returned to work

I told this story

One of my bosses smiled

Kitt, you love that in your boy

That your boy rebels against the rules

Just like the Berkeley rabble-rouser you once were

Pushing the limits

Yes, it still brings a smile to my face

That I have a son who dared touch his toe to the gutter

He understood the importance of staying with the group

He understood the spirit of the law

He did not run out into the road

Yet he questioned, dared to test, the letter of the law

What happens, he wondered, if I break this rule just a little bit

The memory also hurts

How dare that teacher rip my son from my hand

How dare she judge me and my child

Deem me unfit to walk my son back to daycare

Before I had to return to work

Return to work judged an ineffective mother

Return to work rather than stay with my son

Now that I think about it

He punished me

How dare I go back to work

How dare I not stay home with him

—

Previously Published on kitto’malley.com

—

Shutterstock