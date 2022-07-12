The Renaissance of Hybrid Work

“If working remotely is such a great idea, why isn’t everyone doing it? I think it’s because we’ve been bred on the idea that work happens from 9 to 5, in offices and cubicles. It’s no wonder that most who are employed inside that model haven’t considered other options or resist the idea that it could be any different. But it can.”

-Jason Fried

The fixed time, fixed place, and the job description does not work anymore according to leadership expert Debbie Lovich.

A few of the benefits of hybrid home working are given below:

Reduced need for office space

Reduced staff turnover

Higher productivity

Increased motivation

Greater flexibility

Better Work-Life Balance

Less commuting time

“There is much more flexibility to work from home today.”

-Joshua Freeman

A few of the disadvantages of remote home working are as follows:

It is inconvenient for new people hired for jobs

Unstable internet access

It is difficult to maintain confidentiality

There is an increased need for meetings

Cybersecurity concerns

Distractions at home

Isolation from the team and company

Loss of the Work-Life balance

The Remote Working Policy:

Remote working is a work arrangement that permits an employee to conduct all or some of their work at an approved alternative worksite such as the home or in office space near to the employee’s home.

A Useful List of Work at Home Jobs:

* Online Teacher

* Accounting Clerk

* Virtual Assistant

* Patient Advocate

* Data Entry Clerk

* Transcriptionist

* Customer Service Representative

* Sales Associate

* Social Media Manager

* Translator

* Tester

* Medical Coder

* Licensed Insurance Agent

* Copywriter

If you happen to be a person who is a knowledge worker and would prefer to work at home due to its flexibility, then it would be wise to take up a course to start as a hybrid worker.

“Staying home can be very lonely. … Try and remain calm. Listen to music, play a funny movie in the background — in the early years of launching my own coaching practice, old episodes of Mystery Science Theater 3000, literally saved my life and allowed my business to thrive. But, do whatever it takes to create a warm environment.”

— Carlota Zimmerman, career strategist

Remote working or hybrid working or hybrid working is not suitable for everyone. Most people prefer working at a nine to five job, in a proper working environment, in a cubicle, or in an office with other staff members. However, there are a small proportion of people who enjoy the freedom of working from home for the flexibility and the independence it provides.

Most bosses may feel that their staff members are not doing enough work at home, while some may feel that it is good to give their team members to work at work, as it brings more creativity and flexibility, as they fulfill their potential. This greater freedom, creativity, and flexibility of an employee will also have a positive impact on the performance of the company.

As a worker in the current post-pandemic world that we live in, do you prefer to go in to work every day, Monday to Friday, from nine to five or do you prefer the hybrid model of working at home two days a week and working at the office three days a week?

