Home / Featured Content / The Socially Distanced NFL Draft: Did We Just Find a Better Way To Do This Thing?

The Socially Distanced NFL Draft: Did We Just Find a Better Way To Do This Thing?

Mike Kasdan reviews some fun 2020 NFL Draft moments and proposes that we keep the new format!

by Leave a Comment

Like many, I was incredibly excited for last week’s NFL Draft.

In normal times, I am a total draftnik, no matter the sport. I love the NFL Draft, the NBA Draft, and even the MLB Draft. Bill Simmon’s old NBA Draft Diaries, the ridiculous number of sure-to-be-wholly-inaccurate Mock Drafts, Jon Gruden squinting his way through his QB Camp, analysts like Mel Kiper or Hubie Brown getting all amped up, talking about “tremendous upside potential,” or wingspan, or even hand size. I am here for it. All of it.

And that was in the before times! In these times of coronavirus, where the NFL Draft is one of the very very few “sports events” that we can tune in to watch, my draft excitement was increased by a multiple of 100.

And I must say, ESPN and the NFL did a fantastic job. The 2020 NFL Draft, the world’s first “virtual draft,” went off without a hitch. It featured a GIANT – I’m talking like Jerry Jones sized – TV screen at ESPN HQ, which was tiled with video feed from draftees homes and from the homes of the league’s GMs and coaches. They stationed Roger Goodell in a wood-paneled basement, where he interacted with fans of each team via Zoom before announcing each pick. It worked.

Goodell’s lair:

 

♦◊♦

Frankly, in many ways, it worked so well that WE SHOULD DO IT THIS WAY ALL THE TIME!

We got to see a variety of homes and draft war-rooms, which gave us a window in the personalities of NFL teams, coaches and management.  Everyone was super on brand: Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys made his picks from his Dr. Evil Yacht. Dave Gettleman of the NY Giants made his picks in a dingy basement, flanked by a single PC and a notepad. The Patriots Bill Belichick had his dog make his picks, and still did better than most.


Kliff Kingsbury’s draft central:

 


Jerry Jones draft central:

 


And then there’s the New York Giant’s Dave Gettleman:

 

♦◊♦

The other nice feature was all the kids! It was like bring your child to work day, except you were working from home and sending video of that out to the world.  It was nice.  The little kids were adorable.  The teenagers were hilarious.  It was very authentic.


Mr. Freeze?

Not to mention, the players and their families. This was MUCH better than showing some sad sliding player sitting alone in the Green Room. It was so much nicer to see them all celebrating at home with their parents and loved ones:

 

So what do you think?

Have we discovered a new way to do the draft, or what?

Photo Credit: Twitter/cjzero 

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He is father of two who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. Mike is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, The Daily Dot, and Redbook. He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics @michaelkasdan.

Pin

