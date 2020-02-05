Get Daily Email
Featured Content / The Soul Calling

The Soul Calling

by Leave a Comment

For any child, a home should be the most sacred place on earth. But what happens when the people we love the most betray our trust and destroy our sense of belonging?

Rebecca Schaper is an extraordinary woman who has experienced the depths of this betrayal and used her story of survival as an inspirational example of hope, and forgiveness.

Her documentary “A Sister’s Call” and her book, “The Light in His Soul” are powerful stories of reconnection, and an intimate look into the heart of a family who has struggled to restore their lives, and face the dark traumas of their past.

Before you listen to this episode, I highly recommend you watch A Sister’s Call” available now on Amazon Prime Video.

As an author, filmmaker, philanthropist, and mental health advocate, Rebecca’s journey of healing and growth has inspired countless people to share their stories of abuse and lift the painful burden of silence from their lives.

This post was previously published on Own Your Truth Podcast and is republished here with permission from the author.

About Ken Cervera

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

