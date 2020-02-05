The Soul Calling

For any child, a home should be the most sacred place on earth. But what happens when the people we love the most betray our trust and destroy our sense of belonging?

Rebecca Schaper is an extraordinary woman who has experienced the depths of this betrayal and used her story of survival as an inspirational example of hope, and forgiveness.

Her documentary “A Sister’s Call” and her book, “The Light in His Soul” are powerful stories of reconnection, and an intimate look into the heart of a family who has struggled to restore their lives, and face the dark traumas of their past.

Before you listen to this episode, I highly recommend you watch “A Sister’s Call” available now on Amazon Prime Video.

As an author, filmmaker, philanthropist, and mental health advocate, Rebecca’s journey of healing and growth has inspired countless people to share their stories of abuse and lift the painful burden of silence from their lives.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

—

This post was previously published on Own Your Truth Podcast and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock