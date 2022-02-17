The Strangest Secret in the World

“The reasonable man adapts himself to the world: the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself. Therefore all progress depends on the unreasonable man.”

― George Bernard Shaw, Man and Superman

Are you happy? Are you successful? Only you may decide

If you’re thinking you are unsuccessful, take a deep breath and keep reading. You’ll know how to change this train of thought by the end of this article, and it will be the logical thing to do.

Unless…you don’t want good things to happen in your life — that could be a possibility. Whatever your bag is, it gets filled with knowledge now. I’m here to show you what remains on the buffet table that you may have missed, as you were too hungry to notice before. There’s money, success, happiness — total wish fulfillment, right here.

Happiness has been here all along

You happened to choose what most others put on their plate out of the fear of losing their place in line. This very line happens to be one of many that offer pain and suffering and agony and repetition on repeat. Unlimited helpings. Just be sure to wait your turn like everyone else now.

Good news is, you choose the feed

There may be a feeling of lack only some of the time. Comes around intermittently. When you’re unhappy, sad, angry, full of fear. Whatever’s happening during these times, I ask that you take a deep breath, and observe and record your train of thought. This time, like an investigator, I want you to identify all possible thoughts and feelings being carried along by this train:

An argument last night leads to a text message in the morning. That’s one car on the train moving along with full momentum. Words get exchanged, just like before, with no resolution. That’s another. This leads to running late, getting stuck in traffic on the way to work. Once you arrive at work, you get yelled at by the boss for being late due to the traffic. You knew that would happen because you thought about it all the way to work. You’re officially having a bad day now. That’s this train. It’s set to derail.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Which means there shall be a bad commute home. Stuck in traffic, you send out text messages to argue just like you did this morning. More arguments lead to more traffic. And more texting. And now you’re going to bed upset.

This cycle is prepared to continue until you derail.

You are the Conductor of the Train called Life

Our entertained thoughts represent the cars in the train that lead to the conductor, who is you. The train gets going with negative thoughts and it’s in motion. You needed to pull the brakes long before the engines got fired up. You try everything now and nothing works, for there is momentum. This is the same train that you, as conductor, have derailed numerous times. Every single day practically. The crash feels different but the result is the same. You’re unhappy when you look in the mirror. You ask yourself why you go to work every day when you can’t stand your job, or anything that surrounds it.

Does this resonate?

I was this very train conductor for 42 years. I made massive errors.

Anything that feels bad is error

With an undisciplined mind, any bad feelings are sent out by order to the Universe. If you don’t believe in the Universe, it’s the source that offers you solid ground to walk on, and full haptic feedback. This source sends a message back to remind you that you are now wishing to associate pain, sorrow, anger, grief, and fear from the past with your present moment. It’s the only order that’s coming in. So the Universe checks with you again. Offers you a smooth morning commute. You are ungrateful. Going back to the text messages.

The architect that creates your reality through this infinite source of power only wants to please you. Because you are one of its most incredible creations as human. It sees you are still entertaining the past. Can’t get over it. This source of creation starts to figure out the truth — you actually enjoy being late to work, and getting in arguments. It accepts this is your bag. This infinite source is akin to a divine chef that offers you anything you want on the menu. You keep choosing shit on a shingle. The Universe accepts this is what want, because the Universe loves you and would never deny you.

A life of suffering can be altered at any time

Sad memories are phantoms people play with. Dine with. Invite along for the morning commute. Watch you take a poo. It’s in your hand, this phantom. It wants to remind you that the past is real, and it’s the only thing that matters. That you’ll be okay so long as you surrender to the digital. That’s your cell phone. There is no real-time interaction. There is a delay that happens between correspondences, and that delay causes huge irreparable damage to people’s dopaminergic systems if they get stressed while waiting for a response. And it’s extremely addicting with the addition of notifications and vibration. It’s crack. Everyone’s doing it so no one notices. You’d do well avoiding association of bad thoughts and feelings with your phone. This will do a number on you if you entertain it. Which is the same as asking for it.

Most prefer to entertain the ghosts of the past

The majority of human beings are conformists who are deathly afraid of any change in routine, even if it leads to some personal benefit. Most stick with a comfort zone. That comfort zone is embedded in routine work, usually menial or non-impacting tasks, while simultaneously ruminating on the past all day, entertaining fears of what may happen in the future. This is a surefire way to imprison yourself without knowing.

If you have courage to analyze what I am saying, and truly love yourself, you’ll see that this train of thought started years ago. These manifestations are happening as a result of thought, and this includes that email you didn’t want to answer this morning, because you knew it had bad news.

As it was coming from someone else that despises you. And there you go again. Have to reject these thoughts.

First of all — thinking an email is offering bad news before you open it, will hurt your life. Especially with writing. Talk about writer’s block. Imagine if you are afraid of rejection letters? That type of fear breaks someone down over time. Same thing goes for when you once had a bad meal at a restaurant and now every time you can’t help but to think the food will be bad. It’s going to be bad. But everyone else loves their meal. Because they think it’s good.

Same thing goes when you think of others and see them in the light of hate, sadness or disappointment. Anger. Same goes with anyone or anything you care about that is important to you — you imagine something rupturing, or a person leaving, and it keeps happening over and over again. Congratulations, you are exercising your power to manifest things without being aware of it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

These powers that make things happen will think that your actual order is for the Universe to freely go ahead and interfere with the good things in your life, and/or ruin them entirely. The Universe will not pay attention to why you are crying, or disappointed that these horrible curses keep on happening. It simply delivers more of what you entertain and feel all the time. Your phone only shows you what is already on route. So put it down. Pay attention to the now.

When you’ve built up momentum through thought

It will stay present in your life throughout the entire day.

You could meditate for 20 minutes and have the best day of the year.

Or you could text and argue and be late to work. Now there’s a huge line at the Starbucks drive thru, but you hop in it anyway. Like the buffet line. Everyone in a row, sending horrible text messages while waiting for stimulants. Sugar. Caffeine. Just one more message before I have to head into work. Realizing this coffee in hand was spent with money you didn’t have. There is now 100% momentum in favor of self-sabotage.

No sense in doing anything about it once this is all in motion, Right?

Sometimes it may just be best to sleep on it, and start fresh in the morning

You want to start your day by concentrating on good things. So they happen as soon as possible. This leads to success. And it requires being reasonable with yourself. To know you may be facing pre-existing challenges with old routines and unhealthy comfort zones, but you have an infinite power active within you now that handles these challenges with ease. You are willing to learn for the sake of improving your relationship with the one true source of creation. Most call this source God. I call it love.

“Success is the progressive realization of a worthy ideal.”

— Earl Nightingale.

A reasonable man adopts a positive mental attitude

Earl Nightingale says it best right here:

In this 30-minute segment, you receive the strangest secret in the world. This was released about a half-century before The Secret was featured on Oprah and became wildly popular for about a year or so. Some people changed their lives significantly and most just gave up on it. Earl Nightingale explains why in the above video.

He taught others using simple, practical steps, so that everyone could follow along and note the significant changes in their lives over the course of 30 days.

Here’s the Strangest Secret

“You become what you think about.”

— Earl Nightingale

How can thought be the strangest secret in the world?

The idea that we become what we think about can result in huge blessings coming into your life. Ignore it, and leave your mind cluttered, and life will reduce itself to a coin toss with happiness on the line. Happiness still can be a sure thing. You’ll make blunders through undisciplined, unorganized thinking.

That’s why the secret is strange. If you choose to entertain the negative — that which makes you feel horrible — it keeps happening. It snowballs. It presents itself in your life in a myriad of creative ways, as the Creator only wants to please you, and reflect that which you send out to others.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you conjure up horrible words and shout them at endless amounts of people, the powers that be will take this as a sign that you want more of this. And not only that, since you are God’s mirror, created in divine light, you will be sure to receive significant helpings of all the horrible things you dished out.

If you are belligerent, your life cannot be good. Like attracts like. There are no exceptions. Now that you know this, you can develop a system of faith to help you through the tough times when you have to walk through a graveyard of phantoms.

The Issue with Humanity’s Perception of God

Many of us think of God as some avatar that embodies physical form. Not true. God is infinite, and therefore cannot be categorized, or defined at all. That makes things difficult to manage for humans, as we like to categorize everything.

So humans try and make sense of the infinite. What a conundrum. We as humans use 2D drawings to explain the three-dimensional physical space we are interacting with. We come pretty damn close, but at the end of the day, it’s on a flat piece of paper.

Form comes from God

God is like a high-end 3D printer that receives orders (our chosen thoughts) and materializes them in the physical world, made to order, through the use of an infinite source of power. This power also resides within you. So your thoughts are actually directly connected to form. And that means you have a lot of power.

Thought serves as form’s blueprint

One must ask the question: If God is infinite, why create humanity? If humanity is transitory, and won’t be along forever? If humanity is placed in a prison of the mind?

It’s likely that God very much would like to learn more about self. Consciousness. Finite things. That which is transitory. That which shall experience birth and death. Beginning and ending. Time and space. Relativity. Something mutable. How about human?

God helps you escape from mental prison

And will celebrate with you afterward. To do that, you have to be courageous.

“The opposite of courage in our society is not cowardice. It is conformity.”

Rollo May — Man’s Search for Himself

So, if you think like everyone else, do like everyone else, act like everyone else, and entertain the same things as everybody else, you are conforming to the constraints put on you by the external world and this imprisons you.

The Blueprint to Break out of Mental Prison is:

I am That, I am.

Powerful words. Spoken to Moses from God, who manifested in a burning bush for a short time to deliver him this message.

I am That, I am, is a very powerful mantra. Anytime you use the words I am, you are accessing the terminal of manifestation, and deciding which way you wish your life to go. It is serious.

I’m not even going to play with the options that hurt you. It has to do with the opposite of health, and the use of I am. I strongly encourage you to use the following whenever you need an anchor to hold you in place so you may properly function.

I am perfect health, I am.

I am love, I am.

I am abundant, I am.

I am in possession of what I desire, I am.

I am rich, I am.

I am thriving, I am.

I am That, I am.

The reason why I am comes after the comma is because this is the Universe responding, answering the call, that you are in fact that which you say you are.

This happens all the time. With the good and the bad. And by using this just for about 30–40 minutes per day, you facilitate great changes in your life.

Try it out and keep me posted

If you decide to do this, try it first thing in the morning before anything else has time to gain momentum. See how your days go. Journal it for 30-days, and note the changes in the way you think and feel. Notice how much you have gotten done with your time.

Be sure to appreciate yourself for doing this very hard work.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***