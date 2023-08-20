The Stressed Person No One Talks About: Dad

You’re Not Crazy or Going insane!

As a father, would you consider yourself a ‘stressed person?’ I mean, it’s common to feel overwhelmed, stressed, and anxious. Juggling work, family, and other responsibilities can leave you feeling exhausted and drained(even on a sunny Sunday afternoon in the park.)…I’m in our neighborhood park as I write this post for you. So where do you stand?

Only you could easily recognize the impact of stress on your mental and physical health and take steps to manage it. It ain’t that hard. If you’re really dedicated to doing something about your stress you can find easy ways to deal with it and calm the f*** down!

Easier said then done, yes, but if I can do it, you can too. You’re the only ‘real’ voice in your head.

In this article, we’ll discuss some practical strategies that you can use to become a less stressed person and stay calm and grounded as a dad or mom… Are moms actually readin my articles? If you’re one of them, please comment below…

The impact of stress on parents

Man, oh man, stress can have a great impact on your mind state and physical health. It can lead to headaches, fatigue, muscle tension, anxiety, irritability, and depression. I’ve had all of these in the past few years as a dad and oftentimes all in one day!

It’s no joke…It can also affect your sleep, appetite, overall well-being, and your overall outlook on life..even saying no to sex and beer. What!

Recognizing the signs and symptoms of stress is the first step in managing it. And you can do that! If you cry in the car before entering your home or scream out the car window for no apparent reason, you are obviously a stressed person and you need to take care of this.

Some guys are great at masking their emotions, so it’s vital to listen to your voice and fix what the hell is wrong in your life, or what can be improved.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

1-Strategies for managing stress

I’ve used many strategies to manage stress. But the top one is exercising. I’ve written about it countless times on my blog and I’m a huge fan of moving, exercising, and waking up early. Whatever it may be that’s active. I’m an avid gym-goer and runner and walker and …whatever gets me going! My mood changes when I don’t work out for a day, or two. Ask my wife…I’m like night and day!

Solutions for the ‘Stressed Person’

Exercise

Exercise is one of the most effective ways to reduce stress. It releases endorphins, which are natural mood boosters. Find an activity that you enjoy, whether it’s jogging, yoga, or cycling, and try to make it a regular part of your routine. It not only helps with your shitty mood swings but also with your sex drive and erections.

**If you don’t dedicate yourself to being more active, you’ll never be able to reduce your stress.

Meditation

I’m no foo-foo meditation-incense burning kind of man, but meditation is quite nice to do! It can help to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation. Find a quiet place to sit or lie down, and focus on your breath. You can also use my meditation channel to help you get started. Do it early in the morning(no 8 am is not early)… 5 am or earlier. You’ll thank me later… kids are asleep, and wifey as well…it’s fantastic! You’ll never wake up late again…

Deep breathing

No, not in the bedroom kind!!

Really…I’ve seen some guys on Tiktok and Youtube doing this and it really does the brain wonders! I’ve mentioned in past posts not to do this while driving, as you might get hella dizzy. It’s a simple and effective way to calm your body and mind. Take a deep breath in through your nose, hold it for a few seconds, and then exhale slowly through your mouth. Repeat this process for several minutes.

++What I do is take 7 super-deep breaths(through the nose only) non-stop with no holding in between. It feels like a double espresso-buzz when you’re done!

Talking to a therapist or counselor

Hey, I’m a dad just like you, no better no worst. But sometimes, Googling stuff to help and checking dad blogs are not enough for what’s going on… Sometimes, talking to a professional can help you to manage your stress and anxiety. A therapist or counselor can provide guidance and support as you navigate the challenges of parenting.

2-The importance of self-care

Self-care is essential for managing stress and staying healthy. Here are some self-care activities that you can practice: Please follow the link above to read more about why guys need ‘self-care’ just as much as the ladies do!

Getting enough sleep

A no-brainer right? Well, are you aiming for 7-9 hours of sleep each night? Try! Not easy with me telling you to get your ass up at 5 am for meditation. It’s a process you must make work for you and your family! This will help you to feel more rested and energized.

Eating a healthy diet

Fuel your body with nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Blah Blah Blah…Yes, I know it ain’t new…but are you eating healthily? At least at the basic level of healthy? If not for you, do it for your kids.

This is the trickiest one in all of these tips. Cheetos! Beer! Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwiches! I’m not telling you to avoid everything…Just practice control.

Taking breaks

Take breaks throughout the day to rest and recharge. You can take a short walk, read a book, or listen to music. Get home and crack open a cold beer and get a foamy bath running…not for wifey! For you! Lock the door and blast some favorite tunes! Done!

Doing something you enjoy

Whatever it may be, make time for hobbies and activities that you enjoy, whether it’s playing a sport, painting, or playing video games. These activities can help any stressed person in more ways than one. It should be something that you can do either alone or outside of the home, or at least with minimal disruption from the fam. I’m just saying. Stay sane…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3-when things don’t go as planned!

Fathering can be unpredictable, and sometimes things don’t go as planned. There are too many days when S*** hits the proverbial fan and all goes to hell! Yes, I know too well.

Well…here are some tips for staying calm in these situations:

Take a deep breath

I talk about breathing a lot in my posts and in real life. It works! Especially when driving in a busy city like Seoul or simply being ‘daddy’ at home, breathing is the basic element in staying calm and cool when you feel yourself getting upset or frustrated.

Calm d-o-w-n… Chances are that you won’t remember that ‘situation’ that pissed you off in a few days. Breathe!

Practice patience

Who am I to talk here?… Remember that kids can be challenging at times, and it’s okay to feel frustrated. Try to be patient and understanding, and remember that this phase will pass. Remember that your kids mimic everything you say and/or do…So if you don’t want your kids freaking out at things ‘as YOU do”..don’t do it.

Use positive self-talk

When things don’t go as planned, it’s easy to beat yourself up or feel like a failure. Instead, use positive self-talk to remind yourself that you’re doing the best you can. You SUCK at being a Dad! Yep! That’s what you think…It ain’t true.

That stressed person you see in the mirror needs to start using POSITIVE Self-Talk. It is liberating! It’s awesome! Just don’t get caught doing it… You’ll look like a weirdo. Keep it to yourself and keep it positive.

Use-I love myself, I’m Great, I’m loved, I love my kids, I’m happy, I love my job…well you get the drift.

My last word on this word

…Stress

You might think I’m a little bonkers with the stuff I write sometimes, but I use them and you should too. I’m using my time and energy for you! To help you! It’s a no-shit approach to becoming a better dad! Managing stress as a parent is essential for your mental and physical health.

By taking strategies like exercise, meditation, deep breathing, and(the underrated) self-care into your daily routine, you can reduce stress and feel more grounded and centered. Remember to be patient with yourself and with your kids(and the wifey).

With these tips and strategies, the stressed person you see in the mirror will eventually turn into the dad you want and should be!

Always remember to enjoy your kids today! As they are only young once.

Hey You!! “At our Facebook group for fathers, you’ll find a safe and supportive space where you can share your experiences, ask for advice, and connect with other dads from around the world. Join us today!!”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Daddy Simply.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock