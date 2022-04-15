The Stupid Cycle of Romantic Relationships

It is absurd. The cycle of romantic relationships is absurd.

Exhilarating at the beginning, depressing at the end.

You meet someone for the first time.

The sparks fly.

The eyes meet.

The jokes fleet.

Tears, laughter, goosebumps.

The passion.

The intention.

The impression.

The connection.

The promise of love everlasting.

Then you decide to be with each other. Give whatever “electricity sparks” between you a name: Marriage, relationship, partnership, or whatever.

It’s nice. The first months, they are nice.

Then you have your first fight, and everything seems to go downhill from there.

Continuous fights.

Hurt.

Tears.

Heartaches.

So much begins to be left unsaid,

In a bid to avoid misinterpretations that lead to fights.

Animosity and strife begin to build.

The fire of passion starts to dim.

The line of connection becomes weary.

Everything becomes complicated.

Conversations become a chore,

An obligation that must be fulfilled in the partnership.

The relationship becomes a chore,

A tedious one at that.

Then there comes the huge gap.

The hated feeling of loneliness despite being with someone.

You begin to forget what it felt like to love and be loved.

You forget what it was like at the beginning.

Argh! As much as I love relationships, I hate them too.

I hate the downhill cycle.

But what’s most absurd is that even after knowing all these,

We still open ourselves to new romantic relationships with new rebirth hope.

It’s amazing.

Courageous, in fact!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

