The Sweet Seat of Serenity

Located less than a half-mile from our door, I’ve come to think of this bench as my serenity bench. A peaceful location to lift lids and check the progress on various pots simmering on the back burner of my mind.

In front, the Boise River moves languidly, dotted every now and again with Canadian geese and mallard ducks. Behind, I hear the chick-chick sound of birds and squirrels rustling for food; nature’s addition to the hushed steps of walkers on the Greenbelt — a peaceful serenade.

This serenity bench is my go-to place for plunging into some of the deeper pools of thought and letting go of perceived control — allowing myself to be breathed by that which is greater than I.

Where is your “serenity bench?”

© Laurie Buchanan

Find me on Twitter @TuesWithLaurie

Find me on Facebook

—

Previously published on tuesdayswithlaurie

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan