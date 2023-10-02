So you finally got a date with the person of your dreams.

What in the world are you going to talk about? Are you going to freeze or is there going to be an instant connection?

Going on a first date can be meaningful and there is often a lot of pressure.

We want it to go well. This could be the person you spend the rest of your life with after all, right?

The good news for you is we are here to help!

These are the top 5 conversation topics for your first date.

Your childhood and where you’re from

Your past can be a very important topic. In order for someone to understand you completely, they also have to know your childhood and where you’re from.

Tell your date about how you grew up, and what your friends and neighborhood were like.

Childhood stories make it easier to connect and show that you are relatable.

Also, it’s sure to get you both talking with plenty of stories to share!

Be open and allow your date the chance to respond to see where you can relate!

Family

Family is a great topic that you can transition into after talking about your childhood. You’ll especially want to focus on family values.

Do you have any siblings?

Do you want to have kids?

How did your parents raise you?

How much does your family mean to you?

People want to know about your family values because of course they are looking for someone to start a family with. They want to know what you will be like as a mother or father, and as a husband or wife.

Family values are very important so talk about yours and let them talk about theirs too.

Ask a lot of questions!

Travel plans

Traveling is an extremely fun topic to talk about.

Where have you travelled to and where do you want to travel to?

Why do you want to travel to those places and what is the number thing you want to do when you get there?

This topic can go on forever.

If you’re anything like me, you might have mood boards already for each location you plan on going.

Share those mood boards from where you want to go, and all the pictures and videos from where you have been.

Just think about how many amazing places there are in the world to see and how incredible it would be to have someone to visit those places with.

What are your future ambitions?

This is an important topic when you are on a date because you want to know if this person can stand by you as you pursue your goals.

Also, if they have goals of their own, and if they align with yours.

Having a relationship where both of you are on the same page about where you want to go with your lives, is an amazing thing. It’s a true partnership.

So don’t be afraid to talk about your ambitions, and if you dream big, let them know.

Hobbies and passions

What do you do in your spare time, and what is something you love working on?

Maybe it’s building model cars or painting, photography, or dancing.

Whatever it is, you love it, so you’re going to want your partner to be okay with it as well. It’s going to reveal a lot about each other and quite possibly open up good ideas for future dates!

What better way to spend an evening than showing a potential partner what you love doing, or vice versa?

The best case scenario, you share a mutual hobby and now you have found something you can do together for years to come.

Wouldn’t that be amazing?

Bonus: What to avoid!

Politics

Religion

Anything overly controversial

When you’re just getting to know someone, you want to avoid controversial topics or topics where opinions are strongly held.

The truth is, even if you disagree on controversial topics, you can still make a relationship work as long as you understand each other’s point of view.

However, it’s much harder, and there’s no need to make that the hurdle if you don’t know if you have proper chemistry yet.

Stick to fun, and mutually interesting topics before you get into the tough ones!

If one of these topics is an absolute must for you, then it might be best to go through this first before you even go on the date.

Conclusion

Finding a way to start a good conversation on a date can be extremely difficult for many people.

The good news is, the more dates you go on, the more comfortable you will be with talking. Eventually, you won’t have to revert to a list like this.

In the meantime though, this will help you get started and allow yourself, and your date, the opportunity to open up and get to know each other on a deeper level.

If you have any conversation starters to add, comment below! We’d love to add them to future lists.

We love you!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Jonathan Borba on Unsplash