The TP Tree Topper Tradition

Back to 2014.

The kids finished the tree and stood back, admiring their handiwork. The tree was covered in a thick layer of unconventional decorations. Robots and fish ornaments were peppered along the fake branches along with things that looked like onions.

I’d long since decided that the tree, and this holiday, was supposed to be fun. What could be more fun than a tree covered in robots and fish and onions?

Well, certainly not an angel topper.

I stood there, sadly holding the tree-topper angel. We had been laughing and joking during the tree decoration, and putting this wholesome angel atop our robo-onion-fish display seemed like an anti-climactic ending to the whole thing.

“Let’s do something different,” I said. “Guys, go find me something new to put on top of the tree.”

Their eyes lit up and before I knew it, the kids were tearing through the house on a scavenger hunt for an unconventional tree-topper. It didn’t take long for a winner to emerge, as my 11-year old son presented me with Chef Polcari, our resident hand puppet (don’t ask).

Voila.

My God.

He was glorious.

There sat Chef Polcari in all his splendor, giving a happy THUMBS UP to his new perch, and exclaiming “AMERRY- ACHRISTMAS” in a classic Mario accent.

A new tradition was born.

Every year following, the kids would cycle through turns on picking the tree topper. The tree of 2015 was adorned with this lovely squid hat:

I don’t know where the squid hat came from or why we had a squid hat, to begin with, but Mr. Squid was the overseer that year of Christmas morning.

Then came the squirrel mask.

This was a Christmas present to my son during Squid Christmas, so it only seemed fitting that this should be the next tree topper.

Unfortunately, it was my youngest boy’s turn the year after that and, well, boys will be boys and we must abide by the rules of the yearly tradition so:

Yep. That’s a poop emoji hat.

It is now clear to me that we need to stop letting my kids buy their own headgear. Also note the placement of the onion and, of course, Cthulu amidst all the festive ornaments on our tree.

That year, we took the family to Mexico and, unbeknownst to us at the time, returned home with the tree topper for the following year:

Nothing says “Happy Holidays” like a Lucidor mask wearing a New Year’s top hat. Again, we need to stop letting the kids pick out their own hats and stuff.

The next year was the most terrifying of them all:

This is a picture of my kids decorating the tree with, yes, a giant baby head perched on top. This was a Halloween mask that one of the kids bought and never used.

It was fantastic. We were dying laughing.

That is, until we turned the tree on at night, at which point this became the most horrifying tree topper of all time:

You are very much welcome for the nightmares.

This brings me to the year 2020 and the hell of Covid-19. Of course, we needed to do something specifically to commemorate this event. This one was my wife’s turn and I think she nailed it:

This article may linger for years so as a reminder, there was a massive toilet paper shortage during the start of the pandemic. It only seemed fitting that it sit upon the top of our tree to mark the end of that miserable year. Please note the “CANCELLED” cruise postcard just below, used as an ornament to also celebrate everything that didn’t happen in 2020.

What started as a whimsical idea has evolved into something that everyone in the house looks forward to. We’ve had arguments about who gets to choose the topper for each year but, in the end, everyone usually agrees on the outcome. I think the poo was the biggest controversial topper, but this year may put that decision to shame.

This year is my turn.

I can’t wait to see Michael in a Santa Hat.