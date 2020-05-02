Get Daily Email
Our Unforeseen Greater-Than

Our Unforeseen Greater-Than

We don’t always know what our next greater-than versions will be. Hold no preconceived notion. Keep your mind open.

by

Several years ago, Mizukami Sensei invited me to attend his friend-Sensei’s 20th Dojo Anniversary Dinner in Van Nuys. The two had both trained at our Dojo back in the day. That was way before my time. I drove so Sensei could drink at the dinner party. I don’t drink. Consequently. Sensei often asked me for rides. No big deal. Besides, I just loved spending time together. We always had fun.

The dinner was cool. I met a lot of other Senseis, who had trained at our Dojo back in the day. It was a fun evening. The food was good, too. The conversations were not entirely about Aikido. That was a bonus.

When we left the restaurant, I programmed my car’s navigation system to take us to Sensei’s house. However, I didn’t follow the navigation system directions correctly, so I kept missing the on-ramp to the 101 Freeway, about 4 times.

Sensei smiled, “Jon, can’t you just follow the damn directions?”

I laughed, “Apparently not.”

We both laughed out loud. I finally made it on the freeway on the fifth try.

No, that wasn’t a big deal. In fact, it was hysterical. Yet, had Sensei said that to me 10 years before that, I would have gone straight into my head, “Man, I suck!” This greater-than version driving in my car, was the one, who forgave making mistakes. This version just loved Sensei, too.

We don’t always know what our next greater-than versions will be, how those versions show up or “show out.” Sensei always said, “Just train.” I really didn’t have to get anywhere. I could be present. I had faith in myself, being Sensei was my guide.

Sometimes, while training toward my next greater-than version, I might imagine what that would look like, what that version would be. Occasionally, my greater-than version would emerge as expected. Yet more often, the unforeseen occurs, the surprise revealed.

In Aikido, I trained intensely under Sensei’s guidance, being as present as I could be. I disciplined my mind, body, and spirit. Ironically, in doing so, I was most free. Free to be me. Whatever version I invented was okay. That version was okay with Sensei. I was okay with me, too.

Graciously, Sensei never asked me to be like him. He’d say, “Jon, make it work for you.” So, I made Aikido work for me. I trained to make myself work. I accepted whatever I achieved and failed. My greater-than version was actually good enough. That version became my new Zero. Then I just train. I put in the time, put in the work, and grind it out.

Sensei continually reminded, “Have no preconceived notions.” Empty mind – mushin. Create from nothing. Pretend that I didn’t know what the attack would be, a punch, or grab to the shoulder. Awase, match up with the attacker. Throw: “Everything is one time.”

Over the years, long after Sensei passed away, I got that “no preconceived notions” meant keeping my mind open, to create my next greater-than version from my Zero, my starting point.

In the bigger picture, I keep an open mind, keep an open body in training. It was more important to Sensei, who I was outside the Dojo, out in the real world. That mattered. I carry that practice forward, as well.

In the greater picture, train with an open mind. Be open to life occurring. “Making it work” is being as authentic as I can be. So, I practice and practice more. “Just train.” That’s Sensei’s comforting voice in my head. Amen. Amen.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Jon Ochiai

Jon Ochiai has been a Satellite Systems Engineer for nearly 30 years. Jon was born and raised in Pearl City, HI before moving to Los Angeles after graduate school at the University of Hawaii. He is also an Aikido Instructor, 4th-degree black belt. A great movie fan, Jon has written over 400 movie reviews on imdb.com. Author of Living With Love: The Way of the Warrior.

