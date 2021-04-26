The United States, The Pandemic & The Asians

I haven’t had a television in my apartment for over 12 years. Watching the news drains my brain and makes my life quite miserable. Perhaps that’s why I was quite out of touch with the anti-Asian sentiments growing in the US.

Through social media and my family who are living in the US, I had heard about the hate crimes against Asians. While I didn’t take it seriously, I wasn’t surprised. I had had a few experiences in the US.

I have been out of the US for the last five years. I now spend my time between Thailand and Nepal due to my partner, who is Thai, and our businesses in both countries.

Two weeks ago, in the process of writing my book, I learned about an online platform where you get paired with another person to co-work online in 50 minutes slots — sort of video accountability, so you can get your work done.

In one of those sessions, I was paired with Tricia (name changed), a US resident of Chinese origin living close to Pittsburgh. Our co-working session went as normal but did notice the tired and sad look in her eyes.

Before our session ended she texted me if I would be interested in being part of an online co-working community. I gave her my email and asked her to send me more information if she was serious about it.

The next day, I received an email from her where she wrote about the co-working group and ended her message with these words:

“Also, I’m asking around to see if there are any online meditation groups. The online sessions provide an opportunity to meet people from other countries or especially people who live in Asia. Because who doesn’t need to mentally escape from America?”

Was this a cry for help?

I wasn’t sure. But being a meditator and helping others for the last 15 years, I felt I had something to offer. And I put try to put it all together — her sad, tired look, the hate crimes towards Asians, and now this email….hmm…

I replied to her quickly and saying I would be interested in speaking to her about it.

We set up a meeting online. I asked her a few questions to get a better understanding of what she was going through in that meeting.

It turns out that she doesn’t really go outside of her family home mainly because of fear of hate crimes towards Asians. She is also having trouble concentrating and managing emotions, which has affected her productivity.

And for that reason, she is turning into meditation, along with a learning community around it to have some structure in her life. She is struggling because she is highly isolated now. She is extroverted by nature.

Wow! I finally understood and felt her pain. She helped me understand better the feelings of those living in the US who have this fear.

I remember my own experiences when living in the US right after 9/11. I was a student living in a southern state. I would be walking on the street and young white guys would drive by, honk, and flip the finger. Sometimes they would say “go back to China” (although I am not Chinese).

After hearing Tricia, I was overwhelmed with compassion. I also felt angry towards the people who have chosen to be driven by ignorance and fear. But I know better. I must turn my anger to higher energy — one of love, compassion, and action.

I have committed to meeting Tricia and her friends once a week for group meditation, healing, and sharing. I am sure this will be helpful for all of us. We need more understanding, healing, and nurturing now — more than ever.

Hopefully, this will bring some peace and hope to their hearts. And more importantly to those who are living with fear and ignorance. Hopefully, we will also evolve out of this situation. Hopefully, those who have chosen fear and ignorance will not misplace their anger to hurt other fellow beings.

While the coronavirus and the fight against it are real, the more dangerous virus of fear and hate that have plagued humanity for thousands of years shouldn’t be forgotten.

We have come too far to give in to fear.

Photo credit: by Alex Iby on Unsplash