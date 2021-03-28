Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Unpolished Christian

The Unpolished Christian

The story of my life.

by Leave a Comment

This post was in my drafts and only had the title. It made me laugh a little when I opened it expectantly, and the cursor just blinked on a blank page. The Unpolished Christian… ahhh, the story of my life. Unpolished, unfinished, coarse, stripped, raw – the safe space where it is okay to just be Jesus and Jess.

Do you ever sit with Jesus and ask, “What do you want to talk about today?” for me, that is what my writing is. It is just my one on one time with him, sorting out my feelings and sharing his responses. Sometimes it’s hard truths, and those posts stay in my drafts…just teasing, kind of. But seriously, if you were to give Holy Spirit full access to speak through you today – what would he say? If you were to close your eyes and imagine sitting on a warm shoreline (or a place of your choosing) and Jesus walked up and sat beside you – what is the first thing that would happen? Aside from you freaking out?

Me, I’d cry. I know I would because I cry about everything. I would apologize for everything under the sun again, and then I would hug him, thanking him for everything he has done for me and loving me. It would be the best hug. Can you imagine that hug, the safety, the acceptance, and feeling of completely being known? Then I am sure I would awkwardly break a beautiful moment by asking if I died…because I am just that girl, and Jesus would laugh because he wouldn’t expect any less from me.

However, what Jesus wouldn’t do is sit beside me, belittle me, chastise me, and tell me how worthless or unlovable I am. He wouldn’t recount my mistakes, though I’ve made them, and he wouldn’t choose to sit beside someone more qualified, refined, or polished. He would prefer to sit beside me because I decided to have him sit beside me. Fear is a liar, and fear tells us that to have a relationship with Jesus requires refinement, but it’s his fire, which refines us that we need.

Sitting on the shoreline, I could see Jesus writing in the sand and showing how the water washes the lines away as a representation of sin when we bring it to his feet. He shows me an unpolished cup with his fingerprints all over it and how one would think it needs polishing, but it’s proof of his craftsmanship. He explains that often we apply something topical before polishing – so what truly is the point? Why not leave the fingerprints? The scars? The imperfections? and trust him to work on those with us. Not to mention that is where our testimonies lay, and the opportunity to highlight his grace in restoring lives.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The expectation isn’t to be polished Christians – if we were, the bible would exist with only people just like Jesus. Instead, it is full of people just like you and me, unpolished and imperfect, who need mercy.

 

Previously Published on Totally Jessifiable

 

Shutterstock

About Jessica Griffiths

Jessica Griffiths is a small town wife and momma to three busy teenagers (yes, three!) in Eagle Point, Oregon. In 2012, she became a stepmom and realized quickly the stigma that followed and the unfair rap stepparents were given
and created the blog Totally Jessifiable - justifying love regardless of biology. The faith based blog has since transformed into a blog for the every day woman who is tired of trying to be an insider when she has the heart of an outsider. It boasts an unapologetic confidence focusing on ditching the shame of your past, taking back ownership of your life and realizing that what God restores, no man can destroy. While sharing her own personal failures and hardships she hopes that offering support, motivation and love along the way - will make you see you're not all that bad after all. The truth only hurts if it remains hidden - and she is an open book! 2 Corinthians 11:30

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x