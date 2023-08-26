Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Women Who Demanded the Vote

The Women Who Demanded the Vote

Today’s women can run major corporations, serve in the military and hold public office. But they owe these opportunities to predecessors who fought to secure an education, earn equal pay for equal work and, most importantly, secure the right to vote.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Mark Trainer

Today’s women can run major corporations, serve in the military and hold public office. But they owe these opportunities to predecessors who fought to secure an education, earn equal pay for equal work and, most importantly, secure the right to vote. The first National Women’s Rights Convention, held on October 23, 1850, in Worcester, Massachusetts, demonstrated that the cause of women’s rights could support a national movement.

Among the speakers were the abolitionist Sojourner Truth, the suffragist Lucy Stone and the physician Harriet Hunt, who had been denied admission to Harvard Medical School because of her gender. The delegates adopted a resolution demanding “political, legal, and social equality with man.”

Within 20 years, the Wyoming territory extended the right to vote to its women — all 1,000 of them. On September 6, 1870, Louisa Ann Swain from Laramie stopped off at a polling place on her way to buy a bucket of yeast and became the first woman to vote in a general election in the United States.

By the turn of the 20th century, many states, mostly in the western U.S., allowed women to vote in municipal elections. In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution extended the ballot to all American women of voting age.

Alice Paul, one of the leading woman suffrage champions, explained the movement’s success: “I always feel the movement is a sort of mosaic. Each of us puts in one little stone, and then you get a great mosaic at the end.”

Previously Published on share.america.gov

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo credit: Cartoon showing torch of successful suffragists in the West awakening women in other parts of the United States (Hy Mayer/Creative Commons)

About Share America

ShareAmerica is the U.S. Department of State’s platform for communicating American foreign policy worldwide. We share compelling stories and images that spark discussion and debate on important topics like religious freedom, rule of law, economic prosperity, human dignity, and sovereignty.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x