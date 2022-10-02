Some people say that there are always two women in a man’s world,

One is real life, the other is deep in memory.

With the company of real life by his side, love is getting shallower and shallower;

The deep thoughts in the memory are in the mind, but they are unforgettable!

The first woman, he married; the second woman was missed.

And it is precisely the one who is missed, always unable to let go.

Is it true love that can’t be forgotten?

It is not necessarily the case. In many cases, it is difficult to let go of it because it is not available.

01 After getting her, she is destined to be “mediocre”

After being married for several years or even more than ten years, the husband and wife live an ordinary life.

You run around for life, work hard, and educate children every day.

Every day is mundane, and the people around you are mediocre.

Does love not exist? It exists!

Because it has never been far away, it cannot be seen; because it has never been lost, there is no anxiety.

Sometimes, it’s not true that a man doesn’t love his partner,

It’s just that she is so good to him that he feels that she belongs to himself,

For our own, we always neglect to cherish.

02 What you can’t get is destined to be “different”

Because you can’t get her, you will fantasize; if you are not satisfied with reality, you will compare.

Especially in married life, when the husband and wife are running in, there is a problem.

We will complain and even get bored.

And most of the time, we blame each other,

We can’t see our problems, and we even miss the unforgettable emotions in our memory.

The person in memory is that good?

Who has experienced the baptism of life and will not change?

