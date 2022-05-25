Get Daily Email
There May Be No Answers

Soon in the future, forgive the past.

by

 

There may be no answers, no closure to have.
There may be no comfort, way to understand.

It may seem senseless, and random to boot,
Fickle redemption, as kind as its cruel.

You may feel angry, frustrated, dismayed.
Commiserations, the past cannot change.

Soon in the future, there will be peace.
Self love, acceptance — serenity.

Soon in the future, you will be connect.
It may not be perfect — what ever is?

Soon in the future, forgive the past,
Cause maybe sooner, we’ll lose our chance.

Papa — linktr.ee/papajams

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Papa Jams

Creator blending African mythologies with a transcendental phenomenology from the perspective of our shared metaphysical cosmology.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@papajams.

