Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / There’s This Subtle Difference Between Entitlement and Gratitude

There’s This Subtle Difference Between Entitlement and Gratitude

I think I am working my way out of the one into the other.

by Leave a Comment

GRATITUDE

There’s this subtle difference between entitlement and gratitude.

Subtle but immense.

I think I am working my way out of the one into the other.

Like, when good things happen, the meaning I make of it is “Of course it did. That’s the way the universe works.”

Conversely, when something doesn’t go my way, I alone suffer this cruel fate at the hands of an uncaring universe.

Both experiences seem to spring from the same “me-ness.”

But as the world is revealed to me to be less the utopian playground for my wishlist of “The Secret”-like dreams and visions, and more like an ecology where the costs of my lifestyle are outsourced to invisible stakeholders upstream and downstream, my entitlement dreams and visions just seem more and more empty, and embarrassingly child-like. Even the good ones, the “soul-directed” ones, where I’m in an earth-connected community, raising kids in a Waldorf-inspired farm school, eating organic veggies, have a thriving professional life and experience true flow.

I realize that my present work is not to “manifest” a painless (or even appropriately painful) idyll, but to find ways to let cold reality break in.

I could say my work is to learn to let the whole ecology of reality live in my heart, and cultivate gratitude for all the many blessings woven through the bittersweet, harsh love-song that is naked reality.

That is a better thing to want, I think, than any checklist.

At least, it is for us, those that came here to embody soul, in this time, on this, our blue-water home.

Previously published on pietervw

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

*******************************

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.

*************************
Photo credit: shutterstock

About Pieter Van Winkle

Pieter Van Winkle is a writer, coach and facilitator devoted to the remembrance of community and continuity with all of life. He leads men's groups and coaches privately - online and in person - from his farmstead home in Western Colorado. He is also a farmer, ceramist and pilot.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x