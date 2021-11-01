These 3 Productivity Tricks Greatly Improved the Way I Work

Do you sometimes feel like the time is playing against you when you are only halfway through your to-do list?

Many people feel the scarcity of time. They have endless tasks and struggle to get things done. They wish to have more hours in a day, and since it’s not a solution, they sacrifice their free time or sleep.

Although I am not struggling with self-discipline, I sometimes feel this way, too. I tried many different techniques to prevent that and help me get things done, but a three of them helped the most.

Since I’ve implemented them into my daily routine, my way of working improved. My to-do’s get done faster, I got better at managing my time better and I no longer trade my free time at night.

Here are how you can do it, too.

Tip #1: Allocate Time Slots

If you are seeking to improve your productivity, you probably write your to-do lists for the day.

In addition to your planned activities, allocate a specific time dedicated only for that activity. It ensures you are fully focused on the task in question.

Create a timeline for all activities of the day. Make sure to include not only work-related activities. Assign time slots to plans like sports, reading, social media, leisure time, a lunch break, etc.

For example, when I have a 30-min slot to answer my emails, it means no writing or scrolling at this time — I’ll have time for that later.

Be reasonable and realistic when setting your timeline. Don’t leave too much or too little time to avoid being too relaxed or stressed out.

Depending on your preferences, you can make your lists on paper, in your calendar, or using online tools such as Todoist, Trello, or Notes App on your iPhone.

I am a fan of writing stuff down on paper, but it has its downside — you can not shuffle things around so easily without re-writing it.

For this reason, I switched to online tools. Notes App and Trello work fine for me but if you prefer to have a full day overview sorted by time, try integrating it straight to your calendar (iCal or Google Calendar do the job).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It only takes 10 minutes to arrange your day this way. Organizing your day with a specific timeline eliminates a difficulty of choice.

Tip 2: Do It Right Away

With procrastination being a big issue, this tip can be the most difficult to follow. However, it is important for your productivity and time management.

When you write down your to-do’s for the day and come across the tasks which take no longer than 5 minutes — do it right away.

Don’t waste your time adding it to your calendar and selecting a time slot later in the day. You are better off doing it right away.

Either it’s paying rent, sending a birthday message, or calling your grandma — don’t postpone it without a reason.

Besides, it gives you a great feeling of accomplishing something before you get on with your day. It’s satisfying and motivating at the same time.

The main benefit of this tip is that it doesn’t clutter your mind. Doing things right away instead of postponing eliminates it from your to-do’s and makes you feel like you’ve already accomplished something.

Tip 3: Write Everything Down

This final trick is essential to your focus and concentration.

Think about the time when you are in the middle of something, and a new idea pops up in your head. You probably get distracted or try to keep it in your head.

Both options reduce your concentration and harm your productivity. Instead of wasting your mental capacity on it, try writing it down.

Prepare a place where you can capture it. It can be your daily notebook or an online tool. Whatever it is, it should be convenient to use daily.

If it’s a paper notebook, put it next to you on the table. If it’s an app, move it to the first screen so you can click on it fast.

Whenever a new idea occurs, write it down in your idea inbox. It can be anything — from an item on your shopping list to a project you plan to start.

Then once or twice a day, go through this list of ideas and sort them out. If it goes on your to-do list — allocate the time. If it’s a short task — do it right away.

By doing so, you free your mental capacity. You no longer carry a thought in your mind while trying to concentrate on something else.

Takeaway

In a world full of distractions, it is important to keep your productivity high. Implementing these tricks into my routine helped me do this and positively impacted the way I work.

Here’s what you should remember:

Allocate a time slot for each of your planned activities. Make sure to capture all your plans for the day, not only work-related.

Get short tasks done immediately. Anything that takes less than 5 minutes is not worth postponing.

Write down everything that comes to your mind. It will free your mental capacity and keep you focused.

Try out these tips, and you’ll no longer feel like you are running out of time.

If you enjoyed this story, consider becoming a member for 5$/month. A small part of your membership fee will go to support my writing if you sign up here.

Let’s stay in touch! Sign up for my newsletter here to get the updates.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock