These Three Things Are What Men Desire Most from You

Love is both giving and taking.

Whatever you desire, you have to pay accordingly. Love that is obtained for nothing will never last long.

If you want to run a good relationship, you need to “know yourself and the enemy”, know what you need, and know what the other person wants.

In relationships, what men desire most are often these three things from women.

01 A woman’s sincerity

Love requires the most sincerity and cannot be adulterated at all.

Everyone hopes that they are 100% the only one in the other person’s heart. This is true for women, and it is the same for men.

But many times, love needs to be expressed. If you don’t say it or don’t do it, it’s really hard for the other party to know what you are thinking.

Men also need to gain a sense of security in relationships. When he really can’t figure out your thoughts and can’t be sure whether you are sincere to him, he will start to think about withdrawing.

Therefore, when women face a relationship, the first thing they have to do is of course to reciprocate sincerity, but the next thing to do is also very important, and that is to let the man know your feelings.

You might as well say “I love you” a few more times. Don’t feel embarrassed. Appropriate love words are definitely a good preservative in relationships.

Give him more care and care. Your love cannot just be expressed verbally, it should penetrate into every aspect of your life.

For example, you often cook him some delicious food that he has never eaten before, occasionally play games and watch football matches with him, and often ask him if he is stressed.

When that man can truly feel your sincerity, as long as he has you in his heart, he will definitely love you unreservedly!

02 Women’s tolerance

There are inevitably huge differences between people. If a person is always willing to stick to his own preferences and habits and never consider issues from the other person’s perspective, then he will definitely be out of tune with this world.

Ordinary interpersonal interactions are like this. Interactions between the sexes naturally require more understanding and tolerance from both men and women.

When you live together, all the friction caused by differences in personality, habits, etc., may be infinitely magnified.

At this time, what you have to do is not to stubbornly stick to your “claims” and always feel that only you are right. It seems that once you give in, you will admit defeat, and once you give in, you will be in a passive position in the relationship.

Women may feel that if there is a conflict in a relationship, of course, the man needs to make more concessions, and the man must have a man’s mind and courage.

Although this is true, it does not mean that women can not compromise on everything, do not give in, and fight to the end.

Of course, you can’t compromise easily on major matters involving principles, but there is really no need to worry about many trivial matters in life.

Be more understanding and tolerant, and have fewer disputes and disputes. He will admire you more and more and cherish you more and more if you are reasonable, gentle, and approachable.

03 Woman’s praise

Everyone, male or female, craves recognition, especially from those closest to them.

We often don’t take strangers’ evaluations of ourselves to heart, because you know that they don’t understand you, so you can just laugh off what they say.

But we often care about the evaluation of ourselves by acquaintances, especially parents, partners, and children. Because they have been with you day and night and know what kind of person you are, so in your heart, every word they say has special weight. .

You will be very concerned about what the man you get along with day and night thinks of you, and you hope to hear words of praise from him. In the same way, that man wants to hear the same thing as you.

Everyone has advantages and disadvantages, and the most taboo thing in relationships is to cling to the other person’s shortcomings without mercy, but selectively shut up about his advantages.

Therefore, you should discover more of his shining points, praise him, encourage him, and don’t be afraid that he will be proud.

Don’t be stingy with your praise. The more you praise him, the more he will feel that you understand him, and he will love you, cherish you, and cherish you more.

In the final analysis, a relationship tests whether each other still needs the other.

If two people live your life and I live mine, and they no longer need each other, then this relationship will exist in name only.

May you and your lover give each other the most sincerity, the greatest tolerance, and the best praise.

Love sincerely and intensely, and live happily.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Jackson David on Unsplash