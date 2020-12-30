They Hide in the Dark Places

It’s amazing how humans have the tendency to do so much evil to each other because of their need for attention and love.

I can’t remember where, but I remember hearing a song that said, “people shoot at the stars that shine”, and I just thought, what a brilliant line… Over the past few years, I’ve really seen the root of this saying come alive — unfortunately so.

In such a competitive world, we can’t have it all. Most of us don’t. Some of us seem like we do.

Sometimes beautiful people also accomplish a lot.

Sometimes people are intelligent and successful.

Sometimes people have an unbounded number of friends, money, and success.

Although we could argue about where these things come from, they simply are. It’s also known that not everyone can handle the way life hands these things out.

I truly believe that anyone can have these things.

Beauty is a matter of perspective. It’s confidence. It’s acceptance.

Success is a result of hard work and good time management.

Living within our means allows us to be rich in many ways. Being rich doesn’t mean necessarily having unlimited funds. If making a lot of money is the goal, being resourceful and networking is key.

Friends — the ones that last — come from also being a good friend.

Unfortunately, not everyone agrees.

Some people think that these things come from simple luck and “it’s not fair”.

These people vocally degrade these “lucky” people and label them as undeserving and inauthentic, and then make it a point to shoot them down from the path they have paved for themselves.

They exist in the dark behind their screens and shoot from the shadows so they can bring others down without others seeing.

They shield themselves from the world and play different roles in an attempt to gain control over their lives.

To each of the people involved, here’s a letter to you.

***

Words to the stars,

You have made it. Embrace it. You are beautiful not because of how you look, but because you have used your strength and resources to get where you are. I believe in you. I believe you would have made it no matter what because that’s who you are.

I believe that you were meant for everything that you are doing now and that nothing other people say should phase you because you are shining, and people shoot the stars that shine. Dear love, you are one hell of a shiny star; keep shining and don’t let them dim anything in your life.

For the days that you are hindered by the shots, remember to look among the stars around you instead of down at the shooters. Be encouraged by others who are working hard for their own futures, because these people are too busy to tear you down. They’ll see you, just like I see you. They and I appreciate everything that you’ve done. We know you’ve worked for this. Don’t stop on account of someone who won’t acknowledge any of this.

Dear Star, life has more to bring you. It’s good.

***

Words to the shooters,

Take time to figure out what is wrong. Figure out your anger. Figure out why you are trying to tear down the people who shine. You can shine too; if you spent less time on shooting others down and more on your own life, you’d be shining as well.

I wish you the best; I wish you better than others have wished you because I know that when you finally find happiness, you’ll let others as well.

Focus on you.

When we spend time consumed in other people and their affairs, it’s hard not to compare, but it’s unfair. Unfair to ourselves.

So stop.

Stop comparing everyone and just embrace life.

I believe in self-defense. I understand the need to attack when attacked, but no one is doing that to you in this case. Stars shine simply to light the way. If you don’t like the path they are lighting up, then turn around and light your own path.

You were made for more than this. The more time you consume yourself with hatred and menial attacks, the less happiness you’ll find for yourself.

***

Words to the viewers,

Support the stars that shine when you see the shooters. Remind them of what you see; acknowledge their hard work and let them know how they have inspired you.

Remind the shooters that their words mean nothing and their attempts are empty.

We are nothing if we can’t defend the stars among us. With a starless sky, we will all live in darkness.

And in the dark, all we have are those who are angry and hiding with their bitterness in the shadows.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.com.

***

—

Photo credit: Greg Rakozy on Unsplash