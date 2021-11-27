This is another one! Another touch! A different feel!

It gets harder when you are part of a society and decide to leak their secret than when you are not and you still leak their secret, I’m about to break the Guy code by letting you in on some of the brother’s secrets.

Most of which they wouldn’t tell you, most times guys would only tell their favorite sisters or a cool female friend about just a few percentages of the deep stuff.

Wait up!

Whatever it is your are about to read right now on the things guys won’t tell you is just a tiny little bit, as I won’t also expose it all. I would only bring out a little of the flock and dent an inch size hole, in the whole size of the secret pile itself.

F.Y.I: It doesn’t apply to all of us…here goes!

He tells you he loves you dearly and wouldn’t trade you for anything.

Of course, no one would set out less for their girlfriend. It’s just the normal fender…. it’s easy to bend. In our alone time with one another, we sure do have times where we compare and contrast our girlfriends unintentionally, and let ourselves in on some of the flaws they carry. Here are some of the things I see that exasperates and exhilarate us on the girlfriend’s gist table and a bit chuckle we don’t like you to know.

Pitch performance

Of course, you guessed right, pitch as in football, but not the actual football. Boys always go insane with thoughts days after having sex. You don’t know, do you?

He would be in deep thoughts relating and trying to muster up how you looked while the business was on if you even felt his game was good or worse. They won’t say it but men want to be assured and told their pitch performance is quite okay. He might be the typical stud and not want to say anything about the match. But days after the match let him know if he needs to perform better on the defense, attack, or pre-match huddles. It will go a long way in assuring him that you are all in for him.

Argue with him:

Sounds cliché right?

But know this, most guys won’t tell you. But they all want a woman who can stand for her right and be a defender when they are not around or when they are down. A little argument with him when you are on your right would cut right to the chase and he would be surprised as to how you know this code. No man likes a dull woman.

Give details:

Don’t even act like you don’t know. Because you do know. All the time he asks you how your day went, and you just give him a tip. That will send a bad note to him. Although he might not tell you. For the persistent guys, he would probably ask you again… what was it like. Always give deep details. Men always want to know every tiny detail of your day. He wants to have a feel of how he could have helped or protected you all through the day.

Send him money:

Every man loves a woman that can surprise him at irregular times with a little bit of cash. Just a little bit of cash would go a long way in cementing your love for them. Might not necessarily be cash, maybe a voucher, a few coins, or some pay pal funds. He wouldn’t tell you! Just surprise him with it.

Respect his friends:

He surely wouldn’t tell you this, as he believes courtesy should drive you to do this automatically. But deep within, guys have concreted respect and brotherhood with their friends, hence even the span of your relationship with him could be determined by the perception of his friends about you. Duly, respect his friends.

Gossip kings:

Yes, you read right.

Guys gossip a lot. They each have that very close friend that they are in sync with on every aspect and doings in life. Someone whom they would tell anything and everything. Don’t be surprised if it all breaks down and you hear that one person saying everything about you. It is so because, at the boy’s red table, your boyfriend had spilled the beans. Men gossip and they won’t tell you.

…

Finally

In the travails of your relationship with your man, either good or bad. Always find ways to play right by him and give him reasons to connect more with you in affirmations and reactions. Men are structured to say less and act more.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***