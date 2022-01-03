Things To Do When Feeling Sad

Life has a funny way of bringing us to a point where we feel less. Less confident, less loved, and less secure.

Sometimes it’s the result of external factors such as being laid off from work or going through a breakup.

Other times it’s just something that creeps up on you over time, like when you get older and start looking in the mirror each day with more lines on your face than before.

We all have this moment-the one where we look around at our beautiful lives and realize that for some reason, things don’t seem quite so great anymore.

You might think to yourself, “I’m not sure I want to go out tonight.” Or “I can’t believe I used to be able to do this.”

The strange feeling of “less” has many forms. But there’s one thing it all shares in common-it won’t go away until you decide to do something about it, at least for the moment.

“Every life has a measure of sorrow, and sometimes this is what awakens us.” — Steven Tyler

What To Do When Feeling Sad?

1. Don’t let others define you

You are the only one who knows what makes you happy, so don’t listen to that person who says, “you’re too old for this” or “no one wants someone like you.”

Negative people just aren’t worth your time and energy.

2. Get some exercise

It’s easier said than done, I know, but there is nothing more pressing on our minds than feeling fitter both physically and mentally.

As humans, we need physical activity to keep us healthy and because it gives us a chance to blow off steam through whatever means necessary (beating up punching bags at the gym or boxing with friends).

3. Break the routine

Do something spontaneous once in a while! Sometimes, these thoughts about how we feel less can really weigh us down and make us want to stick our heads under the covers.

To fight this feeling, take a break from your schedule every once in a while and do something that will put you back on track by making those endorphins kick into overdrive (try going out dancing or getting together with friends for some bowling).

4. Practice & Modify

The best way to stop yourself from thinking about how you’re not as good at things anymore is simply avoiding them altogether.

Make an effort to keep doing what brought joy into your life, whether it’s playing guitar, taking photos of nature around you, baking cakes just because they taste so damn delicious. Just don’t give up yet before trying one more time.

5. Gratefulness Is Key

Be grateful, don’t forget to take a minute every day and be thankful that you are alive.

Just because things aren’t going the way you expected them to doesn’t mean they’re terrible or even mediocre, for that matter.

Your life might just need some tweaking here and there in order for it all to come together, and if nothing else, these feelings of “less” will give you an opportunity to make your dreams come true, one step at a time.

6. Seek Professional Help

If the feelings of “less” have become a constant in your life and you just can’t seem to shake them, don’t be afraid to seek professional help.

There is nothing wrong with that. You are not less for doing so-you’re more than capable of taking care of yourself, which makes you invaluable.

7. Remember Your Past Successes

Remember the great things about the past! The only thing that’s changed is your perspective on things which might just be a good thing if you allow it to be.

Take a moment and remember how far you’ve come in life, no matter what age, race, or gender you are, because when we look back at our lives, there will always be something worth celebrating even during times of “less.”

8. Self-Awareness

Acknowledge your feelings. Whether you feel like you don’t want to go out or maybe you can’t do something anymore (like running at full speed even though everyone else seems to be able to), the first step is recognizing what precisely these negative thoughts are doing for you-or rather not doing anything at all.

Sometimes just being aware alone will stop us in our tracks when we’re about ready to fall into a pit of self-doubt because ultimately, once we realize this feeling isn’t going anywhere until we decide otherwise, suddenly there’s nothing left but action steps that come next.

9. Self-Love

Practice self-love. The best way to combat these feelings of self-doubt is by talking back.

Remember, you are your own best friend, so take a deep breath and say, “I love myself.”

It’s ok if it doesn’t feel natural at first because the more you do it for yourself just as much as others, the better you will get at both lovings & accepting who you are in this moment right now.

10. Faith

Have faith! Life is constantly changing, and sometimes the only way to get through it all (especially when things are tough) is by having faith that you will make it out on top alive & kicking even if times don’t seem like they will ever change.

11. Gratitude Journal

Write down what you’re thankful for every day.

The best thing about gratitude journals or any journal in general, really, is that there’s no right or wrong answer-just whatever words come from your heart because writing them down makes us feel less alone even if we think nobody else can relate to exactly how we feel inside our own minds.

12. Mindfulness Meditation Practice Daily

Meditate daily. A mindfulness meditation practice consists of focusing on the present moment to release any negativity that might be lingering around in your system.

Think about all of the things you’re grateful for, what worked out the day before, and how good it feels to come back home after a long journey, wherever that may have been.

13. Affirmations & Visualization

Write down affirmations. Write down at least five positive sentences every morning when you wake up so you can read them throughout the rest of your day as needed.

It doesn’t hurt to visualize yourself having already accomplished whatever goals-or lack thereof-are holding us back from being our best selves yet either because even if we don’t believe it just yet.

As a result, with enough practice, these little steps will become & bounds toward something more beautiful than we could have ever imagined.

“Worry never robs tomorrow of its sorrow, it only saps today of its joy.” — Leo Buscaglia

The Bottom Line:

The bottom line is that we’re all in this together, and nobody can do it alone. When things get formidable, lean on your support system & take a step back to look at the big picture because even when times seem rough or less than ideal.

There’s always something more worth celebrating about ourselves no matter how small so remember: you are more robust than “less” ever thought about being.

