They swiped right. Now one potential couple is on their first date, and all seems to be going well… until they begin talking about astrology.

This short is a modern riff on one of the most fundamental stories of the human condition: two people meet, circle one another as they try to figure out if they’re a fit and then clash over differences.

But it’s what happens during the date and afterward, that makes this a unique and intriguing film. What starts off with the trappings of a romantic comedy quickly becomes more resonant, thanks to finely honed, compelling dialogue and acutely poignant performances that deepen the initial personae that both main characters present to one another. Both actors render the tension, conflict and attraction between them with great skill and sensitivity, feeling like full-fledged people in the span of under 15 minutes.

“This Always Happens” then goes to a deeper place of self-reflection, questioning why we self-sabotage our own aspirations for happiness and feel the need to judge others so quickly and harshly. The result is a film that goes beyond its topic of dating and romance and feels vulnerable, achingly open and courageously personal.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06

[Music]

00:21

when’s your birthday July 3rd your

00:25

cancer so so I’m a Virgo

00:34

cancer and Virgo or like

00:48

what’s wrong I just I just hate all that

00:54

shit what shit all that astrology shit

01:00

you hate astrology kid forget it I just

01:12

I’ve never heard of someone like hating

01:15

astrology before you’re right

01:19

I love astrology have you ever looked

01:22

herself up yes and it was pretty

01:26

accurate it’s fucking cool right it’s a

01:28

parlor trick what do you mean it uses

01:31

vague open-ended statements so when you

01:33

have enough of them is true for

01:34

basically every person on this planet

01:36

mine wasn’t fake no no it was actually

01:41

like creepy how accurate it is does it

01:43

tell you your blood type or a genetic

01:45

disposition for dementia

01:47

no right

01:52

serving others physical fitness

01:54

perfectionist hypochondriac I mean it is

01:56

like it is me like all my friends okay I

02:00

have this friend Natalie who like works

02:01

with clay Jesus okay

02:05

who cares it’s not like I’m playing my

02:08

life right doesn’t no one cares that’s

02:11

the fucking problem no one cares about

02:14

anything it’s like like we discovered

02:17

that the earth is round and it’s like

02:18

we’ve been on this slow steady descent

02:20

back to that point ever since friends

02:22

aired how can you believe in something

02:25

that’s so full of holes it’s like have

02:27

some fucking conviction pretty sure

02:32

about all this huh I mean yes it’s all

02:34

bullshit basically yeah yeah how do you

02:38

know

02:38

I mean well there’s science science hmm

02:47

you’re heard of that what is that

02:49

whatever no no please hey guys no stop

02:54

guys stop I this this guy he just told

02:59

me about science have you heard of it

03:03

yeah okay thanks guys

03:09

yeah huh

03:12

thanks no thank you

03:16

science whatever think I’m pretty stupid

03:23

huh

03:24

what irrational I never said that

03:27

come on any time have a little

03:30

conviction all right look

03:37

we’re sort of drunk okay we’re sort of

03:40

getting to know each other I think this

03:42

is a miscommunication touch me

03:45

great I should have known what this all

03:52

this shit what the fuck does that mean

03:56

means I should have known that this

03:57

would happen when I looked at your basic

03:59

fucking profile like Oh our wine Pizza

04:03

traveling PR you know normally I would

04:06

swipe left on any of that shit but

04:07

you’re really hot so I thought maybe

04:09

she’s different

04:11

this always fucking happens yes huh yeah

04:16

if I had a dime for every time some

04:18

idiot asked me what my goddamn star sign

04:21

was I could fly the fuck out of your

04:23

business class

04:37

all right

04:51

wait

04:53

why shut up

04:58

you know you really hurt my feelings

05:00

just now which is weird because you

05:05

don’t know anything about me and I was

05:08

having a good time with you

05:09

I was astrology is fun you know it’s

05:15

just something to talk about it’s a way

05:17

in it’s a way to get to know somebody

05:19

who gives a shit if it’s real people are

05:24

real and when you hide behind an easy

05:28

argument to make others feel small and

05:31

make yourself look like an asshole you

05:36

don’t think I’ve had this argument

05:37

before this exact argument

05:39

I work in pharmaceutical PR okay I know

05:43

what the fucking science is in fact I

05:46

probably know the arguments against

05:47

astrology better than you because I

05:49

actually know what I’m talking about but

05:51

I get it yeah I being certain makes you

05:54

feel good about yourself certainty is

05:57

fucking boring Anton

06:04

I’m sorry that this always happens to

06:06

you if you ask me that sounds like a

06:08

personal problem

06:14

yeah

06:17

I like pizza wine traveling

06:23

cuz those things are fucking awesome

06:54

fuck

07:20

yeah goddamn it Jill

07:24

I just called you cars here what hey

07:28

where are you going Jill come on

07:32

60-seconds okay come on what the to 5510

07:37

yes please

07:39

what the fuck are you doing sixty

07:42

Seconds okay I’m going home Anton

07:43

alright so get the fuck out you cannot

07:47

dump all that shit on me and then just

07:49

walk away like I can do whatever I want

07:51

sir if she wants you to get out of the

07:53

car mind your own fucking business

08:00

fuck ma’am I’m sorry

08:02

what are you doing in time I’m I’m tired

08:08

okay I’m done so just get out of the car

08:18

you’re right

08:22

I’m right

08:26

what you said

08:30

about how I was using the argument

08:34

arguing about astrology how I was trying

08:37

to hurt you

08:41

you’re right

08:44

it’s like I’m in a thick fog or

08:47

something like a drowning

08:51

I’m gonna grab something like there’s

08:54

this thing that I know like I know I’m

08:56

right and that’s all that matters

09:00

and it’s like fuck everyone else because

09:03

I’m not gonna drown I don’t deserve that

09:09

it’s stupid

09:13

it’s so fucking stupid

09:18

I mean I show up to meet some girl and

09:24

it’s just like every step of the way I

09:26

just want to turn around just go home

09:30

you know like fuck it fuck this all the

09:38

others turned out to be a waste of time

09:40

so why should she be any different but I

09:45

show up

09:48

say hello smile buy a drink

09:55

try to make you laugh run down the

09:58

checklist you know just kiss you doesn’t

10:03

matter it’s just another girl just

10:09

another magical night where anything’s

10:10

possible

10:17

it’s a lie

10:27

because I’m terrified

10:31

and I’m lonely and I’m angry

10:40

it never works never fucking works

10:48

it works for everyone else so why

10:53

doesn’t it work for me

11:13

the best first date ever

11:32

listen I’m sorry

11:37

I’m sorry for what I said because you’re

11:41

right I don’t know you I don’t and I was

11:49

horrible

12:04

what you said to me

12:12

that took a lot of courage

12:17

and gave me a lot of courage

12:22

so

12:57

ready

13:00

yeah

13:29

a sparrow is fragile

13:37

just way too

13:39

[Music]

13:42

stay until your

13:45

[Music]

13:56

take a chance

13:59

[Music]

