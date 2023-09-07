This Is Why it’s Impossible to Have Control Over Your Life

I’ve got two questions for you:

Do you think you have control over your life? If not, are you trying to get control of it?

Got a news flash for you. If you think you have it, you’re wrong. If you’re trying to get it, don’t bother.

It seems that most people — or at least, many of them — would tell you that they like to have control over their lives.

And they would probably say they fear losing control, and/or that they become anxious at the prospect of it.

They make plans and then do everything possible to see those plans through to the finish line. When it’s all going great, they say, “Yes! I am in control of my life!”

But That’s Just A Big Fat Myth. It’s A Complete Load Of Rubbish.

Let me tell you why.

You can only control your choices. You have zero control of the outcome.

“Oh, yes, I have!” you say. “I planned XYZ and it all went exactly as I had intended!”

Well, good for you.

But you know what? The only reason it all went according to plan is that nothing got in the way. There’s no way in hell that you can control all the variables that could mess up your plans.

“Oh, yeah?” you say. “I can get up in the morning and choose what I’m going to wear that day, and then do it!”

“Sure,” I reply. “Until you drip egg yolk down the front of your shirt.”

Well, I guess technically you could still wear it. I mean, if you really want to make a point with the Universe, show it who’s boss…or rather, who’s in control. (Can you hear me laughing so hard I hope I don’t pee myself?)

So, uh, nope. You don’t have any control over your life. You’ve only got control over the choices you make. After that, it is completely, 100%, entirely out of your hands.

Control is an illusion. You think you have it, but it’s only because nothing interfered with your plans…until something does.

