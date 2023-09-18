This Is Why You Should Stop Working on Personal Development Immediately

The grind

Perfection doesn’t exist. Growth is limitless and has an exponential curve. There’ll always be something you can do to improve.

You think that someday you’ll reach fulfillment, someday you’ll reach this fairytale perfect version of yourself. It’s the lie you’re sold in hopes you’ll do everything possible to get there.

Everything in life is sold to you, hoping you will buy it to make yourself into the ultimate you.

Wear nice clothes to look more attractive.

Bathe with expensive soaps and oils so you smell good.

Work out until you drop so you can be in peak physical health.

Never mind the grueling time and effort it takes to get there. What is it all for? You can grind away your entire life but never reach your full potential.

At one point, you have to find happiness in yourself. Screw the hustle of constant growth. You’re enough all on your own.

Time is an illusion

If you think hustle culture is exhausting, personal development culture is even worse. Personal growth spans into perpetuity.

There’s always something to do. And it’s exhausting.

You grind away, hoping it’ll all pay off one day. You work tirelessly in the hopes that one day everything will be easier. But that day never comes.

Tomorrow is the day that never comes.

Since all you have is the present moment, you’re always looking ahead to the future. But the present moment drones on, and the future never really comes. You’re always going to be stuck in the present.

The future is a distant concept you’re told to dream about. The present is the gift that keeps giving because it never ends.

Lessons learned

This can be discouraging, to say the least. You put in all this work and effort and have nothing to show. So, why bother at all?

Life isn’t something you conquer or achieve. It’s something you live. It’s a journey. Life isn’t about the finish line.

You can grind away your entire life, counting down milestones until you reach the next one, or you can slow down.

Slow down and catch your breath. You’re rushing to the finish with no second thought.

Instead of chasing the next high, find pleasure in the journey. Celebrate the small wins and victories. Because at the end of the day, that’s all you have.