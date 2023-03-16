This Mind-Body Reaction Blew My Mind

I recently returned from attending a retreat in Sedona. And I had a pretty wild experience there that I thought I’d share, because it’s so relevant to the chronic pain recovery journey.

One of the activities at this retreat was a session with a local healer who guided us each through an emotional release. For me, the emotion that came up during the session was anger. The healer invited me to let the anger come out of my body through whatever noise my body wanted to make — a primal scream — and the release that I experienced was intense. Like, really intense! So intense, in fact, that my body continued to react to it long after the session was over.

That evening, I encountered what felt like a full-body allergic reaction. First, I started to experience pelvic discomfort that progressed into a urinary tract infection (UTI), with the symptoms of sharp, persistent urgency to pee. Since this used to be a fairly common stress response for my body, I still carry UTI medication with me whenever I travel, so thankfully, I was able to take it right away, which helped.

That was just the beginning, though. Next, my scalp and the palms of my hands and feet suddenly started itching like they were on fire. This is another mind-body symptom that I’ve experienced before, so I wasn’t frightened. But it was consuming and made it hard to fall asleep.

As I ran through my mental rolodex of mind-body techniques that had helped me in the past, the itching finally started to soften when I said to myself: “I think that this is my fear of my anger.” As I said it over and over again to myself, the sensations gradually cooled off just enough for me to fall asleep.

The experience wasn’t over yet, though, as when I awakened and went to the bathroom to wash up, I noticed in the mirror that there was a rash on my stomach and my entire face — including my ears — was swollen! In fact, my ears felt like when the pressure changes on an airplane because of the swelling. This was a symptom I’d never experienced before, and it felt totally bizarre.

Within a couple of hours, however, the rash and the face-and-ear swelling were gone. The storm was over. And while this odyssey of symptoms was a bit surprising and unsettling, it made sense to me.

This is how I framed it:

Sometimes, symptoms are triggered by suppressing our emotions. As we suppress, tension builds inside of us, and eventually explodes into symptoms.

Other times, symptoms are triggered by pushing ourselves to release emotions too quickly or all at once. When we push our emotions to release, rather than allowing them to release, the release can be overwhelming and even painful. Not to be crude, but it’s similar to moving your bowels: When you’ve been constipated for a while, you don’t want to push too hard or too fast. Better to soften things up first, if you know what I mean. 😂