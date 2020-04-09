This Outbreak, Start a Daily Gratitude Journal

There is so much bad stuff in the world right now. And there will always be negativity everywhere. That doesn’t mean you should give up on your hopes and dreams.

Where there’s bad, there’s also good.

Sometimes, it’s harder to see the better side of things but I promise you, it’s there.

This doesn’t mean you should ignore the negativity. No, you should acknowledge it. Embrace it. Understand the bad days so when the good ones come, you’ll know to cherish them.

I started writing down what I’m grateful for every day. The first day I did that, it was easy; I wrote 3 things I’m grateful for. After about 4 days, I found it hard to do. It shouldn’t have been because there’s so much we can (and should) appreciate.

It made me wonder about all the things we take for granted: the people around us, the sun, water, your job, etc. There are so many things we have that others might not.

We are all humans living our lives. When you start appreciating the little things in life, you start to see all the beauty in it as well.

This whole daily gratitude exercise has opened my eyes.

I want you to try it. Starting today, write down 3 things you’re grateful for.

If you want an accountability buddy, let me know.

