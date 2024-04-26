Thrown-Tood Is a Real Thing You Need to Have!

Throne-tood!

It’s a THING.

And it’s a thing that you gotta get some of if you want to have the life that you claim that you want.

We have been raised to have shame over loving ourselves.

We have been raised to believe that it is wrong or even bad to think highly of ourselves,

or to brag.

And it is “selfish” (meaning bad) to ask for what we want, need or desire.

But instead, the correct path to happiness is to look like this so we have been raised to believe…

Talk like shit about yourself,

hate on your body,

on your thoughts,

in your life.

Be SUPER effing critical about everything and never admit to your glory.

Downplay everything good and hype up everything that is not perfect in your life.

Make sure that you are NEVER offending anyone else,

because YOU….

yes, you are responsible for everyone else’s feelings, ideas, perceptions, thoughts and actions,

so, make sure to never mess up or have an opinion that does not match whomever you are with.

Put others before yourself at all costs.

Exhaust yourself and keep giving,

but don’t bitch that you are at your breaking point.

Suck it up.

Don’t show your emotions,

any of them but “blase’.”

Indifference is the best path,

even if it’s not true.

Your anger,

your sadness,

your joy,

hide because it is too effing much for the world around you.

Fear everything.

And know that you are most likely at fault for the crap no matter what,

and if it’s not you then feel offended instantly,

if anyone says different or God forbid

goes against all of these rules of how to live a happy successful life.

And just be happy with it already,

‘cus this baby is what life is all about.

This is living the dream.

This is success.

F-cking crazy as all hell is’nt it?

I mean when I write it out like that,

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

unless you are blind, dumb and stupid,

then you have to admit that anyone who actually thinks or feels this way is NEVER going to be thriving,

going to experience success or empowerment,

never going to feel confident.

Most likely only be used and hurt frequently,

will have a crappy backbone,

will not know themselves or anyone else for that matter,

and will simply not ever touch happiness.

So, what is the answer?

Get a f-cking THRONE-TOOD!

There I said it.

It is high time that you started to value yourself.

Claiming your life, ‘calling in your blessings,

being a conscious co-creator,

manifesting a life that is full of wonder, love and success,

REQUIRES YOU TO PUT YOUR CROWN ON.

As long as you keep disrespecting God’s glory and power and not allowing his power and will to move through your life,

then you will keep falling prey to this stinking thinking.

As long as you keep believing that God wants you to walk looking down at the ground,

tripping in misery over all that you have lost and ignoring the joy that your life could be,

then you will never feel the wonder of walking with you head held high,

your eyes meeting others in unconditional love and acceptance,

or the witnessing of the miracles that happen daily,

IN YOUR LIFE.

As long as you keep being available for scarcity,

and never picking up that crown that God has handed you,

then you will continue to suffer by your own hand.

And you will forever remain a slave to the enemy known as fear.

Oh, beautiful, don’t you see the path that you are to walk.

Can you not feel the call in your soul?

Now in our world we need more than ever before for you to RISE UP….

SPEAK UP…

LIGHT UP….

But that means that you have to accept that many who choose to remain in darkness and pain will be disgusted by your choice.

They will call you names,

they will hate on you and shame you,

they will want to tear you down in any way they can,

and they will make you doubt your path.

It will require you to have courage,

to love yourself more than you thought possible and to walk in FAITH.

And if you choose to step away from the many who still remain in fear,

if you choose to instead embrace your power,

and the love that the universe/God has for you,

then your life will be one of bliss and glory.

And THAT…

THAT is what we are each to do.

That is how we celebrate life,

honor God,

and THRIVE.

Are you ready, love?

Are you ready to finally say F-ck Yes! to yourself and your dreams and stop making excuses and sharing the thousands of reasons as to why you cannot do/be/have?

But instead, just step firmly in faith on this path before you that is calling you?

Are you ready to stop giving your power just lip service but acting in faith on it?

I can tell you that many people say they are light workers,

they claim to be abundant,

they proclaim their faith,

and they say they believe in magic and miracles,

they even proudly state that they get manifesting and that they are powerful manifesters….

and they are.

For sure.

But, if you are struggling,

if you are suffering,

if you are feeling lost, tired and lonely…

Then baby, you are not really claiming your crown.

If you are not happy, (truly)

then you still have not figured it out,

and it’s YOU that this is written for.

It is you that needs to KNOW YOUR WORTH.

It’s time to pick that crown up and have a THRONE-TOOD….

Because the life that you want for DEMANDS IT!

So, Get One.

As Always Loving You from Here,

Rene Schooler

Stop Existing & Start Living

“Coaching for Grown A*s Believers”

Ready to step forward and say yes to your crown love?

Ready to stop being available for suffering, pain and misfortune?

Let’s speak today about no more reasons and excuses,

and get that crown picked up and put where it rightfully goes.

Message for deet’s or comment below THROWNTOOD.

#manifestationcoach #lawofattraction #lawofattractionmoney #lawofattractioncoach #abundancemindset #abundance #thrive #soulfulliving #God #Godisgood #miracle #miraclemindset

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

5 Ways to Build Confidence - $149.00 - unlimited 5 Ways to Build Confidence and Make Meeting and Dating Women Less Nerve-Wracking

Relationship Masterclass - $999.00 - unlimited Relationship Masterclass: How to Date and Create Satisfying and Lasting Love and Sexi in this Crazy, Modern World

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Lance Reis on Unsplash