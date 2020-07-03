‘Til Death

Tim Burton’s “Corpse Bride” is deceivingly titled. Though its lead character is in fact dead, “Corpse Bride” is inspired dark comedy and an unexpected touching love story. “Corpse Bride” is a traditional stop action animationa very time consuming process. A lot of time was also invested in the movie’s storytelling. “Corpse Bride” is a macabre fairy tale. Director Tim Burton is either hit or miss for me. Burton as usual is absurd and eccentric, but here he also follows a conventional fairy tale in spirit. This is largely due to the screenplay by John August, Pamela Pettler, and Caroline Thompson. Their crafted tale is funny, clever, and also in love with its characters. Burton’s “Corpse Bride” is all hit. An almost unrecognizable Johnny Depp voices Victor Van Dort the young man who inadvertently “marries” the Corpse Bride (voiced by the wonderful Helena Bonham Carter). Being that they are literally from different worldsone being that of the livingtheir future is cursed, so to speak. Their believable love story ultimately makes “Corpse Bride” this wildly funny dark fairy tale about love and selflessness. Very cool stuff.

Victor (Depp) is a victim of an arranged marriage to Victoria Everglot (the very charming and strong Emily Watson) of the noble, but bankrupt Everglot family. The Van Dorts are the nouveau rich, in search of title. Hence this marriage fulfills title and wealth. Win. Win. You would think. During the rehearsal a suspicious relative Barkis Bittern (Richard E. Grant) arrives a day early. Even his name is unsavory. Although Victor accidentally finds his soul mate in Victoria, he can not bring himself to follow through with the rehearsal. He flees to the forest. There he professes his vows to his true love, and the Corpse Bride (Bonham Carter) accepts. They leave for the world of the deadthe catch being that Victor still has a heartbeat. Victor’s stay is both hysterical and just plain weird.

“Corpse Bride” does telegraph a plot point prematurely, but overall the story has a charming and touching twist. Credit its amazing voice actor talents. Johnny Depp gives Victor an innocence and strength of character that is never frivolous. Emily Watson threads the fine line as the “other woman”. She gives Victoria great compassion and heart. This is really Helena Bonham Carter’s showcase. As she voices the Corpse Bride she is initially unaffected, not realizing her fate. Then there is a visceral sadness when she comes to terms that she must go without love. She poignantly says, “My dreams were taken from me.” So does she now take this away from someone she now loves? This really makes “Corpse Bride” a funny, inspired, and special movie. This is Tim Burton’s best work. See “Corpse Bride”.

This post was previously published on IMDb.

Photo credit: Screenshot from official trailer.