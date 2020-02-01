Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Tips for New Dads When Feeling Overwhelmed | Dad University

Tips for New Dads When Feeling Overwhelmed | Dad University

Sometimes it feels like you have the weight of the world on your shoulders.

by Leave a Comment

When you are a new dad, it is easy to feel overwhelmed. Not only are you clueless about so many things going on with your child, but you add on your relationship, finances, work, friends, and everything else and you have a recipe to definitely feel overwhelmed.

In this video, Jason provides tips for new dads when feeling overwhelmed. He goes over exactly what you can do to get yourself feeling better and back on track. Sometimes it feels like you have the weight of the world on your shoulders. You want to realize that you are not alone and there are specific things you can do to feel better.

Get these new dad tips and be on your way to being happier.

 

Don’t forget to visit our website: https://www.daduniversity.com/

==

Previously Published on YouTube

 

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.