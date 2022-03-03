Tips on Being Happy and Continuing To Be Happy…

At the beginning of COVID, things went downhill for many of us, including me. We began to see a rise in suicide, crime, etc. I won’t sugarcoat anything but this may have and still is one of the lowest some of us have ever felt. So I made it my duty and my mission to move forward to do my best to be happy, taking certain things with a grain of salt. I wanted to share a few tips on how I changed my attitude and continued to be Happy.

• The Power in Saying NO

You know those who take advantage of you? where they continue to ask you for favors, where they are taking more and giving nothing in return when they come around only when they need something and only ask you because they know that you will never say no.

Yes, I used to be that person. You know the one that would always come through and be there no matter the time, day, and no matter the weather. I’d get asked for these insane amounts of money out of the blue from people I haven’t seen in months. What did I end up doing? Yup, that’s right, I’d turn around and give them that same crazy amount cause I know how hard some people got it.

Then I realized that enough was enough.

I was that good person who had a bad habit of putting other people’s wants and needs above my own. I’m still that good person; it’s just now I have a good habit of saying the word “NO” whenever I need to, and nope I don’t feel the slightest bit of guilt for it anymore.

After that I felt a weight being lifted off of me and I have felt better ever since.

Yes, you will have those situations where you end up telling that person no for the first time, and their reaction may be them trying to make you feel guilty for not taking care of them in their “time in need.” The thing is, they are always going to be in need because they have their parent (YOU) to take care of them. I called you the parent because it’s like you have a grown child that you’re without a doubt taking care of. So, starting the process of using the word, phrase, and complete sentence NO and making it clear to that person or people will help you in the long run.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Say it with me now:

NO

Lets try one more time

NO

One more time

Hell No!!

Learn it, say it to yourself in the mirror, then turn around and say it to the people who are continuously taking advantage of you.

Remember No is a complete sentence.

• Let That Shit Go

If you are the type to hold on to things, you know the type that holds on to grudges because people did you wrong. But it’s been over 6 months and your still mad about the same shit. I’m sorry to tell you, but it’s time to let it go.

In order for you to be happy, you have to let go of what people have done to you in the past and move on. Yes, it’s going to be a process, but you have to start that process now to be the best version of yourself. It’s not worth your happiness/sanity to stay on something that happened months ago while that person is off living their life, not worried about you or what they did to you. So now it’s time to live your life. No, I’m not saying you have to go back to being friends with them or continuing that relationship cause I know in some cases, it’s the principle of things, and I get that. However, you can still move on with your life, not getting yourself hyped up or upset if you see that person or group of people somewhere. What you can do is remove yourself from that situation and continue to go about your day.

If you’re in a relationship that’s poisonous, holding you back from certain opportunities, or just bad for you and your well-being, then it’s time to let that man or women go. For example, in a relationship, The most pathetic feeling is when you get into a fight with your significant other because you expressed what made you upset. But instead of either apologizing or understanding where you were coming from, they tend to find a way to flip the whole situation around to make you feel bad about it so you’re left regretting even saying anything.

This here is called GasLighting it’s a form of psychological abuse. If you find yourself in continuous situations like this then it’s time to let go. Leaving your partner to move on will get hard. But You have to realize pain can either be poison or a bridge. The longer a wound is left unattended, the more chances for an infection. And the faster you attend to it, the quicker you release any tension. Your heart works the same way. Just Release and LET GO.

When a person doesn’t value you, Absence is the best option.

If you’re working somewhere where it’s draining you and affecting your mental health, then you need to start looking for better opportunities. These opportunities aren’t going to come on a silver platter for you. You have to be willing to go out and do your research, go on interviews, and build/make your connections so you can get to where you need/want to be. You sitting there complaining about this job, and complaining about the people at the job isn’t doing anything for you but making you this disgruntled person at the workplace. Do the work so you can let this job go.

• Smile/Laugh More

Why are you always Angry?

Why are you always Upset?

If you woke up this morning then you already winning. It’s some people who was unable to open both their eyes this morning. But guess what you did.

Smile!

Try and find something in your day to smile about believe me you’ll feel better about yourself and it may not turn your whole day around but this is a start.

Smile!

Don’t be the person to look for compliments because nine times out of 10, you might not get them. You look in the mirror before you leave the house. Hype yourself up. If you know you look good, you shouldn’t give a fuck about the compliments. Yes, I won’t lie to you; it does feel good when other people do notice, but you relying on those people to say something either about your new hairstyle, new outfit, or even about your new glasses will be a big disappointment. Like I said before, Hype yourself up, Be Your Biggest Fan, and most of all….

Smile While Doing It.

You can’t let someone ruin your day or let them get under your skin where it leads you to continue with the same negative energy they’re giving off throughout the day. Remember, Misery doesn’t always want company. Sometimes it seeks balance. If you are the person who has a bubbly personality, whose energy is just so vibrant and positive, then you have to expect your energy to entice those who are constantly upset, who brings bad vibes and negative energy. Continue to Be your best self and….

Just Smile!

• Learn to ignore

There’s this gift that was given to me a while ago, and it’s been one of the greatest gifts that I’ve ever been given. It was the gift of me ignoring people. I don’t bother, nor do I care what other people say about me. Neither should you.

Like I said before, letting people get the best of you and them knowing that it’s either bothering or upsetting you will give that person power over you. The less you give a Fuck about what’s being said, the fewer problems you will have.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Just mind your business and Handle your Business. Believe me, when you care less and ignore certain things around you and handle your shit, things will become way easier.

• Boundaries

Boundaries are something we all struggle with and continue to struggle with, whether within our different relationships with our significant other, family, friends, work, etc. It’s something that we have to work and stand on. I find that with boundaries, we are the ones who are usually violating our own boundaries where we tend to over commit to something/someone, doing things we have no business doing (Example: if I work in IT, I shouldn’t be helping you paint or fixing a car, etc.) We have to be clear on our skill set and what’s not our skill set. If that person or group of people can’t accept that, then that’s ok cause now you realize the ones who are willing to respect or not respect the boundaries that we set in order for us to fulfill our own happiness, peace of mind, etc.

Continue to set those boundaries and stop violating them. Yes, I do understand in some cases, you have to give in but for the most part, stand on that shit and never let up.

I hope these tips helped you or even gave you a better understanding of how certain things aren’t that important for you to make yourself go crazy over. Yes, I do understand that it’s impossible to be happy all the time but when these moments do arise where you find yourself smiling, laughing and actually being happy just promise me one thing that you’ll be present and that you will allow yourself to enjoy it while you’re in that state of happiness.

As Always Continue to Be Great.

Thanks for reading.

Let Love Break The Internet ❤️

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock