Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Tool Tuesday – Pliers | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

Tool Tuesday – Pliers | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

Today I cover 4 basic "pliers".

by Leave a Comment

 

By Dad, How Do I

.

.

Introducing Tool Tuesday!
Today I cover 4 basic “pliers”.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
okay so today I’m gonna start a new
00:03
series called tool Tuesday and it’s
00:07
Tuesday and I’m covering tools so I just
00:09
want to kind of build your tool kit for
00:12
you because there’s been lots of
00:13
requests for yeah I have some have some
00:15
of my dad’s tools left over and don’t
00:18
even really know what they’re for or how
00:20
do I build a tool kit so we’ll just kind
00:22
of walk through some basic tools for you
00:24
and this week I’m going to cover pliers
00:27
but first I got a bad joke for you so
00:30
what are the pliers was complaining
00:32
about the screwdriver and the drill
00:34
stepped in and said I don’t mind him
00:36
he’s just a tool so anyway we’re just
00:39
gonna walk through these and start with
00:43
the most basic one which is just the
00:45
basic pliers
00:45
I’d recommend pretty much everybody how
00:48
the basic pliers especially before one
00:51
you know eventually you’re gonna want to
00:52
get all your wrenches and that sort of
00:56
thing but to start off with if you’re
00:58
ever gonna try to loosen a nut and you
01:00
don’t have anything this is just a good
01:02
place to start because it has you know
01:03
you can grab pretty much any you know
01:06
most basic nuts or bolts with it it has
01:10
two different adjustments here so you
01:12
just open it up and it gets a little
01:14
wider you close it in right and then it
01:17
then and you can get smaller nuts with
01:18
that too and you can grab the nut here
01:21
and that hole right there or on the tip
01:24
too right so it’s a good tool to have
01:27
around okay start there
01:30
next we have what’s called a needle nose
01:32
because sometimes you need to get into
01:35
tight spaces with this and actually in
01:37
my upcoming video on Thursday you’ll see
01:40
that I have to use one of one of these
01:41
because you got to use what you got to
01:43
use and I didn’t have a wrench with me
01:45
at the time so I ended up using this and
01:48
it’s just handy because for tight spaces
01:51
it also usually comes with a little
01:52
cutter here too
01:54
so you can cut wire with it too so
01:57
that’s nice to have around okay next is
02:00
a channel locks not pliers that we
02:02
showed you it’s it only got those two
02:05
settings this actually has multiple
02:07
settings and I had
02:08
my my video on the bathroom sink to show
02:11
you know in case you had metal pipes you
02:14
probably could get it off with this
02:16
there’s a pipe wrench that’s meant for
02:19
real heavy duty stuff but this will
02:22
usually take care of most jobs okay and
02:24
the nice thing about it is it has
02:26
channels on it so all you do is just
02:30
slip them into the channels right right
02:33
there and then there’s another channel
02:35
you just bring it back get a little
02:37
bigger right and you just work your way
02:39
down to you fit the size that you need
02:40
for maybe the piper whatever you’re
02:42
trying to get a hold of I’d recommend
02:44
you get a good pair of these because if
02:46
you don’t these channels get worn and
02:48
then you’re fighting the thing and it’s
02:50
frustrating I’ve got it and then this
02:52
gets a little wobbly and then it won’t
02:54
stay on and anyway you get what you pay
02:57
for and a lot of things so I’d recommend
02:58
you get a good pair of those lastly we
03:01
have what’s called a vise grips and when
03:04
we were kids we use this all the time
03:06
for like loosening the nuts on our on
03:08
our bike but the problem is is if you’re
03:11
not careful and you use it too much you
03:14
can you can round the the nut or the
03:19
bolt and then if you go to use a an
03:22
actual wrench
03:24
it doesn’t fit on it anymore could you
03:25
you’ve rounded it off right so just be
03:28
careful with overusing it but it is
03:29
handy to have around especially if you
03:31
can’t get if you can’t get a nut off
03:34
right maybe a little wd-40 and then you
03:36
use this and it’s got it’s got a little
03:39
screw on the back right so you tighten
03:41
it and that those jaws get a little
03:43
tighter or you loosen it and get a
03:45
little bigger and you can use this and
03:47
if you clamp it down and then and as you
03:52
type you tighten it as you go okay
03:54
so then you’ve got your your bolt here
03:56
and you can go a little bit smaller than
03:59
the bolt and then you clamp it down and
04:01
it actually snaps on there and it’s it’s
04:03
held on so you can loosen just about
04:05
anything okay so that’s it for this week
04:08
I hope this is helpful and we’ll just
04:10
continue to build your build your tool
04:12
kit and we’ll see you next time on tool
04:15
Tuesday thank you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x