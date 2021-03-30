Tool Tuesday – Pliers | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

By Dad, How Do I
.
.
Introducing Tool Tuesday!
Today I cover 4 basic “pliers”.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
00:00
okay so today I’m gonna start a new
00:03
series called tool Tuesday and it’s
00:07
Tuesday and I’m covering tools so I just
00:09
want to kind of build your tool kit for
00:12
you because there’s been lots of
00:13
requests for yeah I have some have some
00:15
of my dad’s tools left over and don’t
00:18
even really know what they’re for or how
00:20
do I build a tool kit so we’ll just kind
00:22
of walk through some basic tools for you
00:24
and this week I’m going to cover pliers
00:27
but first I got a bad joke for you so
00:30
what are the pliers was complaining
00:32
about the screwdriver and the drill
00:34
stepped in and said I don’t mind him
00:36
he’s just a tool so anyway we’re just
00:39
gonna walk through these and start with
00:43
the most basic one which is just the
00:45
basic pliers
00:45
I’d recommend pretty much everybody how
00:48
the basic pliers especially before one
00:51
you know eventually you’re gonna want to
00:52
get all your wrenches and that sort of
00:56
thing but to start off with if you’re
00:58
ever gonna try to loosen a nut and you
01:00
don’t have anything this is just a good
01:02
place to start because it has you know
01:03
you can grab pretty much any you know
01:06
most basic nuts or bolts with it it has
01:10
two different adjustments here so you
01:12
just open it up and it gets a little
01:14
wider you close it in right and then it
01:17
then and you can get smaller nuts with
01:18
that too and you can grab the nut here
01:21
and that hole right there or on the tip
01:24
too right so it’s a good tool to have
01:27
around okay start there
01:30
next we have what’s called a needle nose
01:32
because sometimes you need to get into
01:35
tight spaces with this and actually in
01:37
my upcoming video on Thursday you’ll see
01:40
that I have to use one of one of these
01:41
because you got to use what you got to
01:43
use and I didn’t have a wrench with me
01:45
at the time so I ended up using this and
01:48
it’s just handy because for tight spaces
01:51
it also usually comes with a little
01:52
cutter here too
01:54
so you can cut wire with it too so
01:57
that’s nice to have around okay next is
02:00
a channel locks not pliers that we
02:02
showed you it’s it only got those two
02:05
settings this actually has multiple
02:07
settings and I had
02:08
my my video on the bathroom sink to show
02:11
you know in case you had metal pipes you
02:14
probably could get it off with this
02:16
there’s a pipe wrench that’s meant for
02:19
real heavy duty stuff but this will
02:22
usually take care of most jobs okay and
02:24
the nice thing about it is it has
02:26
channels on it so all you do is just
02:30
slip them into the channels right right
02:33
there and then there’s another channel
02:35
you just bring it back get a little
02:37
bigger right and you just work your way
02:39
down to you fit the size that you need
02:40
for maybe the piper whatever you’re
02:42
trying to get a hold of I’d recommend
02:44
you get a good pair of these because if
02:46
you don’t these channels get worn and
02:48
then you’re fighting the thing and it’s
02:50
frustrating I’ve got it and then this
02:52
gets a little wobbly and then it won’t
02:54
stay on and anyway you get what you pay
02:57
for and a lot of things so I’d recommend
02:58
you get a good pair of those lastly we
03:01
have what’s called a vise grips and when
03:04
we were kids we use this all the time
03:06
for like loosening the nuts on our on
03:08
our bike but the problem is is if you’re
03:11
not careful and you use it too much you
03:14
can you can round the the nut or the
03:19
bolt and then if you go to use a an
03:22
actual wrench
03:24
it doesn’t fit on it anymore could you
03:25
you’ve rounded it off right so just be
03:28
careful with overusing it but it is
03:29
handy to have around especially if you
03:31
can’t get if you can’t get a nut off
03:34
right maybe a little wd-40 and then you
03:36
use this and it’s got it’s got a little
03:39
screw on the back right so you tighten
03:41
it and that those jaws get a little
03:43
tighter or you loosen it and get a
03:45
little bigger and you can use this and
03:47
if you clamp it down and then and as you
03:52
type you tighten it as you go okay
03:54
so then you’ve got your your bolt here
03:56
and you can go a little bit smaller than
03:59
the bolt and then you clamp it down and
04:01
it actually snaps on there and it’s it’s
04:03
held on so you can loosen just about
04:05
anything okay so that’s it for this week
04:08
I hope this is helpful and we’ll just
04:10
continue to build your build your tool
04:12
kit and we’ll see you next time on tool
04:15
Tuesday thank you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.
Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.