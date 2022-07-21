Top 10 Simple Life Hacks That You’ll Regret Not Knowing

By Claire Conway

There are so many life hacks out there that it can be hard to keep track of them all. But some of them are so useful and simple that you’ll regret not knowing them!

1. Remove Highlighter Stains

If you’ve got books lying around that have highlighter stains you want to get rid of, we’ve got a hack for you.

Lemon juice will fade highlighter until it is almost unnoticeable. Put lemon juice on a q-tip and rub it over the highlighter marks.

2. Prevent Your Bathroom Mirror From Fogging

If you hate when your bathroom mirror fogs up after a shower, this hack is for you.

Use car wax, gently apply it to the mirror, and then buff it with a soft towel.

3. Easily Remove Stickers From Furniture

Children love to plaster stickers all over their furniture. But at some point, they grow up and may want to repurpose that furniture without the stickers.

Use a hair dryer to soften the adhesive, and then use a putty knife to gently scrape off the sticker.

4. Remove Wrinkles From Your Laundry

Throw a few ice cubes or a wet washcloth into the dryer with your wrinkled clothes. As the ice melts, the water will turn to steam and remove all wrinkles.

This hack works better on lighter fabrics than heavier clothes.

5. DIY Drip Waterer

If you don’t have the time or energy to install a proper drip system, this hack is for you.

Drill 1/8-inch holes every 2 inches in an old hose and wind it around your plants. Use a programmable faucet timer to regulate watering and play around with the water pressure to figure out which setting will work the best.

6. Get Paint Out of the Carpet

No need to panic if you accidentally drop a loaded paintbrush on the carpet!

Take denatured alcohol and pour it onto a rag. Make sure you use a rag the same color as the carpet, as the rag’s color can transfer because of the alcohol.

7. Cutting Board Hack

If you want to prevent your veggies from falling off the side of the cutting board when you’re transferring them to a bowl, try this hack.

Flip the cutting board around and push the chopped veggies through the gap in the handle. Problem solved!

8. DIY Ceiling Drill Cover

If you’re doing a DIY project that requires drilling into the ceiling, cut the bottom off a plastic cup and attach it to the drill so that dust and debris don’t get in your eyes as you work.

9. Secure Your Valuables at the Beach

Try this hack if you’re worried about your valuables getting stolen at the beach. Wrap your valuables in a diaper and keep them next to your towel. No one wants to touch a “dirty” diaper.

10. Keep Your Wine Cool Without Watering it Down

Take some frozen grapes and pop them in your wine glass to keep your drink cool but not watery.

Final Thoughts

These are just a few of the many helpful life hacks that you’ll regret not knowing. So next time you’re in a bind, give one of these a try!

—

This post was previously published on Wealth of Geeks.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock