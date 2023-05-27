Top 12 Dead Giveaways She’s Into You

Women aren’t like men. We’re blatant and direct, but they’re very indirect and subtle, and that’s expressed to the n’th degree when it comes to dating. When they’re into us they’ll rarely be upfront about it because it’s just not how they operate, so what they will do is drop tiny hints that they expect us to pick up on but we usually don’t.

Here I’m going to give you a list of 12 telltale dead giveaway signs to look out for so you don’t have to spend the rest of your days as one of those clueless, hapless, mindless, unwashed dudes. Hashtag you’re welcome.

You ready?

Here come the pain!

1 – She stands much closer to you than she has to

This one’s probably gonna rocketh thy worldeth but it’s still very true. If a woman is either neutral to you or thinks you’re disgusting she’s most likely gonna keep a professional distance whether she knows you or not. So, if she’s actively decided to stand very close to you unprompted then there’s a damn good reason for it.

Let’s say you’re at a bar or club that isn’t absolutely jam packed and there’s a hot brunette standing less than 2 feet away, ask yourself why that is. She could have chosen to place her seductive form anywhere else right now but she’s choosing to invade your airspace.

Why the hell is that?

It’s because she most likely thinks you’re dripping with sex appeal and is hoping you’ll bless her with some good company and titillating flirtation. And if you think this is bs then realise that it isn’t, this is a direct tactic that women use to encourage men they like to interact with them. They orbit you and hope you’ll notice them.

But here’s another example. Let’s say you’re chatting with a group of friends and one of them, a milk chocolate coated and luscious Afro-having black woman is standing closer to you than everyone else and positioning her sublime physical form in your direction. She likes you, son. She likes you, wants to be close to you and is hoping you’ll get with the program and do something about it. Remember that most women don’t even think they’re allowed to be direct with men they like. They literally think it’s a social no-no so based on that, what sort of things do you think they would do to get our attention?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Exactly. Sh*t like this.

2 – She laughs at your jokes

This one is tried and true but still worth mentioning. If a girl goes out of her way to let you know she thinks you’re funny then that’s a massive indicator of her interest. Chicks love to laugh and guys that can make them do that are like gold dust in their sexy green eyes. So this means that if you’re with a woman who’s constantly laughing at your jokes, even at times when you’re not trying to be funny then she either:

Genuinely finds you hilarious (which means she probably likes you)

Wants you to think she thinks you’re hilarious (which means she probably likes you)

Either way it’s an excellent sign that you need to have a proper word with that thick, delicious booty of hers ASAP.

3 – She touches you unnecessarily

Ever have a woman stand so close to you that her breasts pressed against your arm or chest? Or sit so close that her thighs ‘innocently’ rubbed against yours while unbeknownst to her your d*ck turned to granite in your boxers? Have you ever had a woman constantly touch you when she’s talking to you? Or playfully hit you when you tell a joke? Ever have girls put their hands on your shoulder to steady themselves when they walk past even though they didn’t actually have to do it? Even though they could have steadied themselves on absolutely anything else?

Any physical contact that a woman initiates unnecessarily is a strong indicator of her interest in your black ass. The more she goes out of her way to touch you then the more she likes you and it really is that simple. Remember that women will go to major lengths to not do anything that could make them look like sluts. Being labelled as such is one of the worst things that can happen to them and because of that they try to avoid it at all costs. So this means that if one chooses to interact with you in a way that could possibly be construed as being even mildly sexual (i.e. light physical contact) then that’s something you really shouldn’t ignore, unless meeting your future wives, girlfriends, or f*ck buddies is a harrowing ordeal for which you have little interest.

4 – She watches your stories and likes your posts

Are there women who watch all your IG, Snapchat or FB stories without fail? Unless they’re your family or close friends it’s a good sign that they like you or else why on earth would they be keeping up with your exploits so closely? And just so you know, if a girl goes out of her way to like lots of your posts then that’s about as massive a sign as you can get. You might think that when you like Jennifer’s pic of her scuba diving in the Bahamas that you’re doing just that, liking the post itself, but dear Jennifer doesn’t see it that way.

Dear Jennifer assumes that a man who likes her post is actually liking her and if you’ve ever wondered why your female friends go out of their way to not like your posts, that’s why.

Assuming that a girl either isn’t into you sexually, is but doesn’t want to broadcast it, or just doesn’t know you that well, then she usually won’t like your posts even if she follows them closely.

There are exceptions to this though, say if a post is so amazing or funny that it demands a like or if she knows for a fact that she won’t look like she’s dropping you hints by liking it. That’s why women will often feel more comfortable liking pics of guys with their girlfriends, children, or parents. In those situations they think dropping a like that won’t imply that they’re into him and trying to send a slutty message.

On a slight tangent, notice that when women post pics with guys who they’re not in relationships with they’ll usually make a point of letting everyone know he’s just a friend. They’ll say something like ‘Had a great time with my brother from another mother today!’ and that’s because they don’t want anyone to possibly think they’re being a whore. That’s how important it is to them to look a certain way and that’s also why you should take real notice of any interest they outwardly show you.

Anyway, my larger point is that if a woman is constantly following your stories or actively liking your posts then that’s a huge sign that she likes you and you need to act on it quickly. I’ve specifically had women say to me ‘I’ve liked all your pics; how could you not see the signs I was sending you??’

5 – She teases you in any way

Remember when you were 7 on the school playground and you’d tease girls you liked by pushing them over or stealing something from them? Well women still do that as adults. Let’s say you’re in a club and some sexy Asian chick with funky tattoos and multicoloured hair grabs your hat and runs off with it in a fit of giggles. Well, she’s basically asking you to play with her. She’s literally saying:

“Hey I think you’re cool and I want you to interact with me but I’m too shy to tell you directly so I’m gonna force you to do it by stealing your hat! Please talk to me!”

Women don’t interact with guys they don’t like. Remember that!

FYI my black ass is on Telegram and if you are too then join my channel. I share tons of seduction secrets there that are too risqué for Medium. The link’s below.

6 – She doesn’t acknowledge you at all

This one’s gonna seem odd considering everything I’ve said thus far but it’s still true so here goes. Basically you need to realise that some women are simply more confident than others and that even though some will have the courage to touch or tease you to get your attention, some will just freeze up colder than an Eskimo’s ballsack in your presence.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Let’s say you’re in a group of friends and one of them is a curvaceous Latina you don’t know and who isn’t interacting with you in the slightest. Let’s say she won’t look at you, or talk to you at all, and when you ask her questions she responds to someone else instead of to you aka the person who asked the f*cking question. If that happens, there’s a damn good chance she likes you so much that she’s freezing up and doesn’t know what to do. Of course she might actually hate you but realistically unless you’re genuinely an unlikeable asshole that’s probably not the case. Also women tend to like and trust guys that their friends vouch for so if you have mutual friends there’s no real reason for her to actively dislike your black ass.

7 – She glances in your direction

Does she keep looking up at you quickly before going back to whatever she was doing? Well unless you look like you haven’t washed since pre Covid then this is a huge sign that she thinks you look delicious.

8 – Her feet are pointed towards you

When people are in a group conversation they’ll often angle themselves towards the person they’re either most interested in or attracted to. Let’s say you’re in a group of friends and one of the girls is facing you rather than someone else then that should tell you something about where her interest lies, n*gga.

9 – She mirrors your body language

There’s a subconscious action called mirroring that people do when they like someone where they basically copy their body language. So here’s how this would look. Imagine you’re having a conversation with a woman and then cross your arms, lean back, rest an elbow on the table, lean forward, and then take a sip of your drink. If she copies all of that then she’s mirroring you and likes you. Now it doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s into you, but there’s a damn good chance that she is.

The Single Most Powerful Way to Attract Women

Want to know what it is? I’m going to tell you soon but before I do, I want YOU to tell ME something, which is: How do…

link.medium.com

10 – She tries to keep the conversation going

How many times have you been either talking to a woman in person or through DMs and noticed that you were struggling to carry the weight of the entire conversation on your straining back? That you were the one asking follow up questions or bringing up new topics and that she was responding to everything you said with either yes or no answers or just closed ended responses that did nothing to further things?

Well the truth is that when women aren’t that interested in talking to you they won’t even try to keep things interesting and will let you do all the work. Hell, lots of women will make you do all the work even if they do actually like you.

But in any event, when they’re actively engaging with the conversation, when they ask you follow up questions to keep things moving, that’s because they want to talk to you and it’s a huge indicator of their interest.

11 – She quickly and consistently replies to your messages

This kinda speaks for itself really. We all know how massively unreliable women can be when it comes to responding to messages so if there’s one who always replies quickly after you hit her up, then she likes you bro.

12 – Her friends know who you are

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Do her friends say hey whenever they see you, even though they hardly know you? It’s most likely because she’s spoken to them about you at length. A woman might not openly tell a guy that she’s into him but she will tell her squad so if they know who the hell you are and seem to like you too then it’s probably because she’s really into you and has been talking you up massively. Hell, they’ve probably group stalked your social media profiles too.

And with that I conclude this post. Hope you got value from it.

Excelsior.

Ciaran

Guess what? I’ve got a free ebook that’s jam packed with even more fantastic value, it’s called 13 Ways to Make Her Want You and that’s exactly what it will give you. Get it from the link below.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Carlos Augusto on Unsplash