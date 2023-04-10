Top 9 Signs He Is Using You as a Back-Up Plan

Being in a happy romantic relationship with a man who loves you as much as you love him is the ultimate dream of many women.

Sadly, many women will spend a lot of time looking for Mr. Wrong before finding Mr. Right.

The wrong guy will frequently demonstrate his unworthiness by treating you badly.

It’s time to move on if he treats you like a backup plan.

Take into consideration these ten clues that he only sees you as a last resort.

1. He doesn’t go deeper into the conversation.

Details are a natural desire for many women. If you’re talking to the guy and he doesn’t seem to open up, this could be a sign that he’s shy. However, it could also imply that he does not wish to intimately include you in his life.

You can feel a certain level of intimacy when someone opens up about their personal life to you. A certain degree of emotional intimacy is necessary for a relationship to truly flourish. On the off chance that he’s not giving you access to his reality, accept that as a sign that you’re not wanted.

2. He does not attempt to arrange a date with you.

People naturally want to spend time together when they are in love. Even the busiest individuals can find time for the things and people they care about most. It indicates that you aren’t important to him if he doesn’t try to make plans with you.

3. He vanishes.

At some point during the day, everyone is glued to their phone. People get their hands on their phones at some point. If he does not respond to your calls or pick up the phone, this indicates that he does not intend to communicate with you unless doing so would be beneficial to him. When you’re in a romantic relationship, you shouldn’t have any communication issues. Respect and reciprocity are at play here.

4. He is only available to have sex.

The majority of men will consent to a sexual encounter with a woman. Some men do not associate sex with love. Many men can have sex without feeling anything. If you notice that he tends to be available only at midnight, then he is using you for his body, which is unfair to you. Avoid getting emotionally involved in this.

5. He is more interested and focuses on his phone.

He may be bored if he appears to spend significantly more time scrolling when you are present. The majority of people use their phones as a distraction from other responsibilities.

Sometimes it’s okay to get distracted. But a guy shouldn’t need to be distracted from a woman he likes. Take this as a sign that he doesn’t care about you.

6. He is way too private.

A man who truly cares about you wants to share his life with you. He will want to show you where he lives, tell you more about his job, and tell you more about his life journey.

These are red flags if he does not invite you into his life, invite you to his home, or even tell anyone that you exist. Consider these warning signs to be official signals that you should flee. Because you are not there to stay, you are not required to become intimate with the specifics of his life if you are his backup plan.

7. You are unknown to anyone or members of his family.

People naturally shout their love from the rooftops when they are in love. Being loved by someone and receiving love in return is such an exciting experience.

This isn’t good for you if you don’t feel that sense of pride. You aren’t very important to him if you haven’t met anyone from his family. To make matters worse, guys frequently tell their friends about their new girlfriends. He is not serious about you if you have not met his friends. Many people wait until their relationships are official before posting about them on social media.

If you don’t for a moment even get a notice on any of his virtual entertainment pages, it may be the case that he’s likewise engaging different ladies and that you’re one of many.

8. You two don’t have any memorable holidays.

He is not someone you should take seriously if he does not spend Valentine’s Day or any other holiday with you. He is demonstrating to you that significant dates in your life don’t matter to him if he doesn’t even know when your birthday is.

9. There is no exertion.

A man who cares about you will try to win you over.

If he is aware that you have the option of dating other men, he will do everything in his power, knowing this, to demonstrate that he is the right choice for you.

Because he isn’t committed to getting to know you well, he doesn’t care if he doesn’t make this kind of effort.

In a Nutshell.

If you’ve noticed any of these things in the guy you’re dating, it’s best to end the relationship and move on. Although it is a difficult process. You will soon meet the right guy who is eager to treat you like a queen if you move on sooner.

Feel free to let your friends read these signs. You’ll assist with saving somebody from long stretches of anguish.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Brooke Cagle on Unsplash