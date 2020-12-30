Top Five Regrets of the Dying

It wasn’t about working too hard. It was about working too hard on things that seem inconsequential—in the end. Oddly, nobody seems to regret the amount of time spent watching The Voice or American Idol.

Ware goes on to say, “the chase for more, and the need to be recognized through our achievements and belongings, can hinder us from the real things, like time with those we love, time doing things we love ourselves, and balance. It’s probably all about balance really, isn’t it?”

3. I wish I’d had the courage to express my feelings.

Okay, if number two is a guy thing, #3 is a mostly a female thing. Apparently many people regret holding their tongue. (This is likely related to Regret #1: “I wish I’d had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the life others expected of me.”) Maybe way back in your youth we should have pushed back on the idea of Law School. But most people say they regret suppressing their feelings to avoid discord. And that’s how you end up in a Talking Heads song.

“Sometimes we don’t know until much later that a particular moment in time has changed our life’s direction.”

So people pursue things that aren’t authentic. You know, careers, colleges, relationships and such. Stuff to make Mom or Dad happy. The kind of stuff you don’t really figure out until it’s too late to turn back. Or you’re on your deathbed trying to make sense of your life. The result, it seems, is an existence that restricts one’s ability to satisfy our own dreams. And an overwhelming sense of regret.

It kinda reminds me of my fav Television commercial of all time. Where the high school star sinks the buzzer-beater to win the big game. He is offered a scholarship on the spot. His dad is high-fiving him. The kid objects saying, “but Dad, I wanna dance!” And he starts to march around the court to show tunes. Hysterical and instructive.

4. I wish I had stayed in touch with my friends.

In many cases, the dying do not realize their deep longing for friendship until it’s too late. It becomes difficult to rekindle an old friendship when your days are numbered. “Hey Bill, how have you been? Say, let’s get together and catch up. By the way, I’m dying so we ought to make it this week.”

Friendships take energy and effort and time. With work and family and little league games, we simply put friendships on the back burner for another day. We become so caught up in our own busy lives that we let their deepest friendships wane over the years.

“That’s why not losing touch in the first place is important. No one knows what lies ahead or when the time will come that you are longing for your friends and in between, you still have the gift of them in your life.”

Apparently, everyone misses their friends when they are dying.

According to Ware, everyone wants to “put their affairs in order”. It’s not money or stuff that holds importance. But ensuring that things are in order for the benefit of those that we love. Ironically, many people wait until they are too weary to begin-or finish the task.

In the final weeks of my father-in-law’s life, I attempted the awkward conversation. He had been in bed 24 hours a day, for most of a year. The chat was hard on both of us. Fortunately, he knew that I loved him and that I wasn’t trying to write myself into his will.

I closed the door and sat on the edge of his bed. I gently asked if his affairs were in order. He just kept saying, “I’m gonna get up.” It was the hardest conversation I’ve ever had.

At the end of the line, particularly in the final weeks of life, all that remains is love and relationships.

5. I wish that I had let myself be happier.

I often wonder if the things we worry about are truly the right things to worry about. That when our days are numbered that we might regret the silliness of our own neurosis. Do you think we will remember what we worried about? I don’t.

Like what other people think of us. Or whether our kid is gonna make the traveling baseball team. Or whether we’ll finally get that promotion to Assistant Vice President.

We become comfortable in our discomfort. All that anxiety can only seem silly when the perpetuity of life is stripped away. But anxiety is comforting. Like an old pair of sweatpants that we just can’t throw away.

In this state, we are not truly happy. We are merely pretending to be content—for the cameras.

Deep within their soul the dying long for silliness. To smile and laugh and giggle and tell corny jokes and have milk squirt out of their nose. The intimacy of friendship and laughter. What others think of them becomes irrelevant.

Conclusion

I wonder if hearing you are on “limited time” creates an unexpected sense of relief. Relief that we can finally let go of the rope-without fearing the rope burns of life. Relief that the old is stripped away and we can finally focus on what is truly important. No guilt over whether we should be on a conference call, or checking emails, or working out. No worry about the last time we had our oil changed or had our teeth cleaned. An almost childlike wonder of finally being able to see the world more clearly. As if someone finally turned on the lights and everything came into focus.

What about you? What are you worrying about today-that might seem trivial if your days were numbered? Leave me a comment below and I’ll respond back to you.