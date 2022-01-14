Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Toxic Codependency or Healthy Closeness? How To Tell the Difference [Video]

Toxic Codependency or Healthy Closeness? How To Tell the Difference [Video]

Having a reliable and steady partner may not get as much attention as other “sexier” attributes, but it really is a beautiful thing.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Having a reliable and steady partner may not get as much attention as other “sexier” attributes, but it really is a beautiful thing.

Knowing you can depend on someone romantically, physically, and emotionally can draw you even closer together—strengthening your growing bond.

And before you even enter into a new relationship, what should you look for to figure out if your attachment styles are compatible?

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
is codependency in a relationship
00:03
really such a bad thing or is it the
00:05
natural state of two people who are in
00:08
love with each other and by the way stay
00:10
to the end of this video if you know
00:12
that when you do really like someone you
00:15
have a tendency to hold on too long even
00:18
when they’re treating you poorly and you
00:21
end up getting your heart broken as a
00:22
result because at the end of the video
00:24
i’m going to tell you the three reasons
00:26
why that keeps happening to you and what
00:28
you can do about it relationships by
00:30
their very nature we develop
00:34
we develop these
00:37
whatever we want to call them
00:38
dependencies reliances on each other
00:41
and that’s organic that’s actually
00:42
natural you know attachments absolutely
00:45
yeah i rely on
00:47
the my team in my company to
00:50
be able to do all of the things that i
00:52
do and and i do depend
00:54
on them
00:55
um and the same is true in a
00:57
relationship
00:59
we agree different roles and
01:01
responsibilities and things we need from
01:02
each other and expectations and and we
01:04
depend on each other to uphold
01:07
those agreements and and we do come to
01:09
depend on each other for a certain kind
01:10
of
01:12
connection that
01:13
by definition if we’re in a monogamous
01:15
relationship we’re not giving to anyone
01:17
else and not getting from anyone else so
01:20
by the very nature of the fact that you
01:22
know i always think that that’s
01:24
that’s the funny thing about romantic
01:26
relationships it’s easy not to be
01:29
as needy with our friends because if my
01:32
friend isn’t giving me attention i just
01:34
go and get it from a different friend
01:38
you know the romantic relationships if
01:40
we’re in a monogamous relationship with
01:42
and with and we’re faithful we don’t
01:44
have that option so
01:46
if you look at that that puts us in a
01:48
position of
01:50
of dependence if we’re choosing to stay
01:52
in that relationship i do depend on you
01:55
for
01:56
um
01:57
sexual connection i do depend on you for
01:59
that romantic and emotional connection
02:02
hopefully it’s not my only emotional
02:03
connection uh that that’s a problem but
02:06
i there are so many that are limited to
02:08
our relationship that are between us and
02:10
that creates kind of high stakes
02:13
um
02:14
but i
02:15
but i think that phrase is really
02:17
interesting piece at any
02:20
price
02:21
because
02:22
that to me
02:24
uh
02:25
that to me
02:26
refers to the dark side of of dependency
02:30
where
02:32
there’s nothing wrong with two people
02:34
being incredibly close
02:38
but
02:39
when
02:40
that closeness is
02:43
becoming
02:45
what do i want to say when there’s so
02:47
much toxicity in the relationship that
02:50
people are afraid to
02:52
let go of because they will
02:55
try to achieve that closeness at any
02:57
cost you know you could say pisa any
02:59
cost you could also say connection at
03:01
any cost chemistry at any cost you know
03:03
closeness at any cost that to me is
03:07
is when codependency becomes very very
03:10
dark and and dangerous and it takes two
03:13
people you can’t have
03:15
you know
03:16
in i often think of codependency as my
03:19
sickness enabling your sickness
03:23
so if if you have a really
03:26
destructive pattern
03:28
then you know if for example you’re the
03:31
kind of person that is incredibly
03:33
selfish and
03:35
and just does whatever you want to do
03:37
doesn’t consult other people
03:40
doesn’t involve them in the decision
03:41
making process um you just you always do
03:45
what you want to do and tend to
03:47
steamroll the person that you’re with in
03:50
the process
03:51
well that kind of person
03:54
isn’t going to survive with someone who
03:56
has
03:57
a lot of self-respect and clear
04:00
boundaries and who upholds their own
04:02
needs they’re not going to survive with
04:03
that person it’s not going to last
04:05
in order for that person to exist
04:08
in the way that they are they need to
04:10
find someone with their own kind of
04:12
sickness they need to find someone who
04:14
has their own thing going on i now need
04:17
to be with someone who
04:19
is
04:20
so
04:21
craving connection at any cost who
04:25
so wants perhaps what they didn’t have
04:28
growing up
04:29
that will do it and and has a you know
04:32
that cocktail of that plus
04:35
worrying that they’re not enough
04:37
and now you have someone who
04:40
will put up with the selfishness of the
04:42
other person
04:43
because of their insecurity plus their
04:46
desire to be close to someone and to
04:48
feel love at any cost now you have two
04:51
people who are both in their own way
04:53
unwell
04:55
who become co-dependent the selfish
04:57
person needs the person that’s willing
04:59
to be walked all over and the person
05:02
being walked all over needs
05:04
an incredible amount of love for
05:07
somebody else plus their insecurity in
05:10
order for this
05:12
poorly functioning relationship to exist
05:14
look here’s the thing when i was just
05:16
describing that codependent relationship
05:18
where one person is really selfish and
05:20
the other person lets them get away with
05:22
it because they really want to be in a
05:23
relationship with that person
05:25
picture yourself for a moment being in
05:28
the position
05:29
of the person who is putting up with
05:31
things that you shouldn’t be putting up
05:34
with
05:35
and then ask yourself
05:36
why does this happen to me
05:40
why in the past or maybe even in the
05:42
present
05:43
have i put up with the wrong behavior
05:47
that if i step back i can see that it’s
05:50
the wrong behavior but i still can’t
05:53
find the strength to do anything about
05:55
it
05:55
why is it that that happens well let me
05:58
tell you it happens as a result of three
06:01
different things that exist
06:03
simultaneously
06:05
number one
06:06
a desire for
06:08
love when we desperately want to fall in
06:11
love because frankly we have goals that
06:14
revolve around being in love whether
06:16
it’s sharing our life with someone we
06:18
feel like we’ve created this great life
06:20
now we want to share it with someone and
06:21
enjoy it whether it’s being married or
06:24
having a family a future with somebody
06:27
there is a desire for love and it is not
06:31
a small desire it’s not like i want a
06:33
sandwich jameson it’s a real desire that
06:36
is intrinsic to us as human beings we
06:40
want connection it’s how we’re built and
06:43
a romantic connection is the pinnacle
06:46
isn’t it of that kind of
06:48
unbelievable experience we can feel in
06:51
being connected to another person so
06:52
there’s the desire element i want this
06:56
then there’s the scarcity mindset this
06:59
thing i want is incredibly rare i
07:03
rarely if ever have chemistry with a
07:06
person
07:07
maybe for some of us i haven’t even been
07:09
on a date in a long time or before i met
07:12
this person nothing was going on in my
07:15
love life i find it so hard to meet and
07:18
connect with someone that i actually
07:21
like who likes me back so the fact that
07:24
i’ve got this thing even if it’s not
07:26
quite right even if it’s making me
07:28
suffer or unhappy
07:30
if i lost it when would i find it again
07:34
so now you have
07:36
huge desire for that thing with
07:39
massive scarcity around that thing
07:42
and then the third component
07:45
is
07:46
my relationship with myself and what i
07:49
am worth
07:51
if i
07:52
don’t think that i’m worthy of better
07:55
treatment than this
07:57
if this is my level
07:59
either because it’s what i grew up with
08:02
and i’m trying to get closure on some
08:05
parenting situation that i suffered as a
08:08
child
08:09
or whether it’s because my confidence
08:11
has been knocked over and over again and
08:13
people have told me that i’m not good
08:15
enough people have told me i’m not
08:16
attractive enough people have constantly
08:19
left me then i’ve gotten to a point in
08:21
my life where i’ve been indoctrinated
08:23
with the idea that i don’t deserve
08:27
more
08:28
and so now what you have is a cocktail
08:31
of three different ingredients i really
08:33
want love love’s really hard to find and
08:36
i’m not worthy of the best kind of love
08:40
if i ask for more i’m going to lose
08:42
someone because
08:44
i’m not good enough unless i’m accepting
08:46
bad treatment
08:48
this
08:49
gives us the recipe for staying in
08:51
something we shouldn’t stay in for
08:54
becoming attracted to someone we
08:56
shouldn’t be attracted to for throwing
08:59
away time and energy in situations that
09:02
will ultimately never nourish us
09:05
never meet our needs never make us happy
09:08
the whole reason that i created a
09:10
retreat
09:11
15 years ago now
09:14
was because i knew
09:16
that dating advice
09:18
was not gonna cut it when it came to the
09:22
deeper reasons
09:24
that we go down the wrong path in our
09:26
love life i can give people things to
09:28
say i can give people things to do i can
09:30
give them dating strategies but if
09:33
ultimately those aren’t underpinned by a
09:36
true sense of knowing our worth
09:40
believing
09:41
that we do have options and being
09:44
willing to wait for the right kind of
09:47
connection instead of settling for any
09:50
kind of connection we will always find
09:52
ourselves in trouble now my virtual
09:54
retreat is coming up in march of 2022
09:57
it’s from the 18th to the 20th it’s a
09:59
three-day intensive coaching program
10:02
live with me that you can take anywhere
10:04
in the world from the comfort of your
10:06
own home this program
10:08
designs to attack all three of these
10:11
issues that i’ve mentioned yes you may
10:13
desire love
10:14
but i can promise you that one of the
10:16
great things the retreat focuses on is
10:19
making sure that you feel happy and at
10:21
peace where you are right now before
10:23
that’s happened
10:24
that allows you to make good strong
10:26
choices from a place of
10:28
love and happiness not from a place of
10:31
craving something in an unhealthy way
10:34
the second thing it does is it shows you
10:37
how to take that scarcity mindset and
10:39
turn it into abundance because when you
10:41
feel great and when you have a great
10:42
life you know at your most attractive
10:46
you’re always going to have options you
10:48
no longer fear that options are not
10:50
something that’s going to be available
10:51
to you if you lose this person right now
10:54
and lastly
10:55
the virtual retreat transforms your
10:58
relationship with yourself and it’s
11:00
often unconscious for people you may not
11:02
consciously associate with thinking you
11:04
don’t deserve better treatment
11:06
but if the story of our life is always
11:09
accepting worse treatment then we know
11:11
on a deeper level we don’t believe that
11:13
we deserve more
11:14
the virtual retreat transforms your
11:16
relationship with yourself
11:18
so that accepting any less than you
11:21
would allow your sister your mother or
11:23
your best friend to accept
11:26
would be alien to you going forward you
11:29
give yourself
11:30
the same treatment and compassion that
11:32
you would give to anyone else in your
11:34
life that you love
11:36
this is where you are by the end of the
11:38
virtual retreat and having solved those
11:40
three things in a major way
11:42
the decisions you make in your love life
11:44
from that day forward
11:46
change
11:48
you can never go back to your old ways
11:50
of being not because i’ve taught you
11:51
some dating strategies but because we’ve
11:54
changed the mechanics of how you feel
11:56
and how you make decisions on a
11:58
fundamental level
12:00
i truly hope you will join us
12:02
until december the 23rd of this year
12:05
2021
12:06
we have a very special ticket available
12:08
which gives you access to the virtual
12:10
retreat a for a discount of 100 off
12:14
it also as a bonus gives you access to a
12:16
live q a with me in the first quarter of
12:19
the year before the virtual retreat
12:21
happens where you can ask your questions
12:23
and lastly you get a very special invite
12:26
that you cannot buy it’s just for
12:28
getting a virtual retreat ticket to what
12:30
i’m calling momentum week which is a
12:32
week of access to me in a private group
12:36
for a week in january this is going to
12:39
be a way to kickstart our resolutions to
12:42
give ourselves an amazing head start on
12:45
the year and to make sure
12:48
that we’re not waiting until the virtual
12:50
retreat in march to make progress we’re
12:52
making it from the very beginning of the
12:55
year together
12:56
all of this is available to you for
12:58
getting a ticket in december before the
13:00
23rd in our holiday special deal i hope
13:03
you grab one to get one all you need to
13:05
do is go to mhvirtualretreat.com
13:09
go through learn everything you need to
13:10
learn about the program feel free to ask
13:12
my team any questions you have but
13:14
please
13:16
be there because it is going to be a
13:17
game-changing event for everyone who’s
13:19
coming in 2022 this is the greatest gift
13:23
you could give yourself
13:25
and we deserve a gift you’re going to be
13:26
spending the holidays giving gifts to
13:28
everyone else do this one big one for
13:30
yourself
13:31
thank you for watching i’ll see you next
13:33
time
13:53
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x