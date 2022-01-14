Toxic Codependency or Healthy Closeness? How To Tell the Difference [Video]

.

Having a reliable and steady partner may not get as much attention as other “sexier” attributes, but it really is a beautiful thing.

Knowing you can depend on someone romantically, physically, and emotionally can draw you even closer together—strengthening your growing bond.

And before you even enter into a new relationship, what should you look for to figure out if your attachment styles are compatible?

00:00 is codependency in a relationship

00:03 really such a bad thing or is it the

00:05 natural state of two people who are in

00:08 love with each other and by the way stay

00:10 to the end of this video if you know

00:12 that when you do really like someone you

00:15 have a tendency to hold on too long even

00:18 when they’re treating you poorly and you

00:21 end up getting your heart broken as a

00:22 result because at the end of the video

00:24 i’m going to tell you the three reasons

00:26 why that keeps happening to you and what

00:28 you can do about it relationships by

00:30 their very nature we develop

00:34 we develop these

00:37 whatever we want to call them

00:38 dependencies reliances on each other

00:41 and that’s organic that’s actually

00:42 natural you know attachments absolutely

00:45 yeah i rely on

00:47 the my team in my company to

00:50 be able to do all of the things that i

00:52 do and and i do depend

00:54 on them

00:55 um and the same is true in a

00:57 relationship

00:59 we agree different roles and

01:01 responsibilities and things we need from

01:02 each other and expectations and and we

01:04 depend on each other to uphold

01:07 those agreements and and we do come to

01:09 depend on each other for a certain kind

01:10 of

01:12 connection that

01:13 by definition if we’re in a monogamous

01:15 relationship we’re not giving to anyone

01:17 else and not getting from anyone else so

01:20 by the very nature of the fact that you

01:22 know i always think that that’s

01:24 that’s the funny thing about romantic

01:26 relationships it’s easy not to be

01:29 as needy with our friends because if my

01:32 friend isn’t giving me attention i just

01:34 go and get it from a different friend

01:38 you know the romantic relationships if

01:40 we’re in a monogamous relationship with

01:42 and with and we’re faithful we don’t

01:44 have that option so

01:46 if you look at that that puts us in a

01:48 position of

01:50 of dependence if we’re choosing to stay

01:52 in that relationship i do depend on you

01:55 for

01:56 um

01:57 sexual connection i do depend on you for

01:59 that romantic and emotional connection

02:02 hopefully it’s not my only emotional

02:03 connection uh that that’s a problem but

02:06 i there are so many that are limited to

02:08 our relationship that are between us and

02:10 that creates kind of high stakes

02:13 um

02:14 but i

02:15 but i think that phrase is really

02:17 interesting piece at any

02:20 price

02:21 because

02:22 that to me

02:24 uh

02:25 that to me

02:26 refers to the dark side of of dependency

02:30 where

02:32 there’s nothing wrong with two people

02:34 being incredibly close

02:38 but

02:39 when

02:40 that closeness is

02:43 becoming

02:45 what do i want to say when there’s so

02:47 much toxicity in the relationship that

02:50 people are afraid to

02:52 let go of because they will

02:55 try to achieve that closeness at any

02:57 cost you know you could say pisa any

02:59 cost you could also say connection at

03:01 any cost chemistry at any cost you know

03:03 closeness at any cost that to me is

03:07 is when codependency becomes very very

03:10 dark and and dangerous and it takes two

03:13 people you can’t have

03:15 you know

03:16 in i often think of codependency as my

03:19 sickness enabling your sickness

03:23 so if if you have a really

03:26 destructive pattern

03:28 then you know if for example you’re the

03:31 kind of person that is incredibly

03:33 selfish and

03:35 and just does whatever you want to do

03:37 doesn’t consult other people

03:40 doesn’t involve them in the decision

03:41 making process um you just you always do

03:45 what you want to do and tend to

03:47 steamroll the person that you’re with in

03:50 the process

03:51 well that kind of person

03:54 isn’t going to survive with someone who

03:56 has

03:57 a lot of self-respect and clear

04:00 boundaries and who upholds their own

04:02 needs they’re not going to survive with

04:03 that person it’s not going to last

04:05 in order for that person to exist

04:08 in the way that they are they need to

04:10 find someone with their own kind of

04:12 sickness they need to find someone who

04:14 has their own thing going on i now need

04:17 to be with someone who

04:19 is

04:20 so

04:21 craving connection at any cost who

04:25 so wants perhaps what they didn’t have

04:28 growing up

04:29 that will do it and and has a you know

04:32 that cocktail of that plus

04:35 worrying that they’re not enough

04:37 and now you have someone who

04:40 will put up with the selfishness of the

04:42 other person

04:43 because of their insecurity plus their

04:46 desire to be close to someone and to

04:48 feel love at any cost now you have two

04:51 people who are both in their own way

04:53 unwell

04:55 who become co-dependent the selfish

04:57 person needs the person that’s willing

04:59 to be walked all over and the person

05:02 being walked all over needs

05:04 an incredible amount of love for

05:07 somebody else plus their insecurity in

05:10 order for this

05:12 poorly functioning relationship to exist

05:14 look here’s the thing when i was just

05:16 describing that codependent relationship

05:18 where one person is really selfish and

05:20 the other person lets them get away with

05:22 it because they really want to be in a

05:23 relationship with that person

05:25 picture yourself for a moment being in

05:28 the position

05:29 of the person who is putting up with

05:31 things that you shouldn’t be putting up

05:34 with

05:35 and then ask yourself

05:36 why does this happen to me

05:40 why in the past or maybe even in the

05:42 present

05:43 have i put up with the wrong behavior

05:47 that if i step back i can see that it’s

05:50 the wrong behavior but i still can’t

05:53 find the strength to do anything about

05:55 it

05:55 why is it that that happens well let me

05:58 tell you it happens as a result of three

06:01 different things that exist

06:03 simultaneously

06:05 number one

06:06 a desire for

06:08 love when we desperately want to fall in

06:11 love because frankly we have goals that

06:14 revolve around being in love whether

06:16 it’s sharing our life with someone we

06:18 feel like we’ve created this great life

06:20 now we want to share it with someone and

06:21 enjoy it whether it’s being married or

06:24 having a family a future with somebody

06:27 there is a desire for love and it is not

06:31 a small desire it’s not like i want a

06:33 sandwich jameson it’s a real desire that

06:36 is intrinsic to us as human beings we

06:40 want connection it’s how we’re built and

06:43 a romantic connection is the pinnacle

06:46 isn’t it of that kind of

06:48 unbelievable experience we can feel in

06:51 being connected to another person so

06:52 there’s the desire element i want this

06:56 then there’s the scarcity mindset this

06:59 thing i want is incredibly rare i

07:03 rarely if ever have chemistry with a

07:06 person

07:07 maybe for some of us i haven’t even been

07:09 on a date in a long time or before i met

07:12 this person nothing was going on in my

07:15 love life i find it so hard to meet and

07:18 connect with someone that i actually

07:21 like who likes me back so the fact that

07:24 i’ve got this thing even if it’s not

07:26 quite right even if it’s making me

07:28 suffer or unhappy

07:30 if i lost it when would i find it again

07:34 so now you have

07:36 huge desire for that thing with

07:39 massive scarcity around that thing

07:42 and then the third component

07:45 is

07:46 my relationship with myself and what i

07:49 am worth

07:51 if i

07:52 don’t think that i’m worthy of better

07:55 treatment than this

07:57 if this is my level

07:59 either because it’s what i grew up with

08:02 and i’m trying to get closure on some

08:05 parenting situation that i suffered as a

08:08 child

08:09 or whether it’s because my confidence

08:11 has been knocked over and over again and

08:13 people have told me that i’m not good

08:15 enough people have told me i’m not

08:16 attractive enough people have constantly

08:19 left me then i’ve gotten to a point in

08:21 my life where i’ve been indoctrinated

08:23 with the idea that i don’t deserve

08:27 more

08:28 and so now what you have is a cocktail

08:31 of three different ingredients i really

08:33 want love love’s really hard to find and

08:36 i’m not worthy of the best kind of love

08:40 if i ask for more i’m going to lose

08:42 someone because

08:44 i’m not good enough unless i’m accepting

08:46 bad treatment

08:48 this

08:49 gives us the recipe for staying in

08:51 something we shouldn’t stay in for

08:54 becoming attracted to someone we

08:56 shouldn’t be attracted to for throwing

08:59 away time and energy in situations that

09:02 will ultimately never nourish us

09:05 never meet our needs never make us happy

09:08 the whole reason that i created a

09:10 retreat

09:11 15 years ago now

09:14 was because i knew

09:16 that dating advice

09:18 was not gonna cut it when it came to the

09:22 deeper reasons

09:24 that we go down the wrong path in our

09:26 love life i can give people things to

09:28 say i can give people things to do i can

09:30 give them dating strategies but if

09:33 ultimately those aren’t underpinned by a

09:36 true sense of knowing our worth

09:40 believing

09:41 that we do have options and being

09:44 willing to wait for the right kind of

09:47 connection instead of settling for any

09:50 kind of connection we will always find

09:52 ourselves in trouble now my virtual

09:54 retreat is coming up in march of 2022

09:57 it’s from the 18th to the 20th it’s a

09:59 three-day intensive coaching program

10:02 live with me that you can take anywhere

10:04 in the world from the comfort of your

10:06 own home this program

10:08 designs to attack all three of these

10:11 issues that i’ve mentioned yes you may

10:13 desire love

10:14 but i can promise you that one of the

10:16 great things the retreat focuses on is

10:19 making sure that you feel happy and at

10:21 peace where you are right now before

10:23 that’s happened

10:24 that allows you to make good strong

10:26 choices from a place of

10:28 love and happiness not from a place of

10:31 craving something in an unhealthy way

10:34 the second thing it does is it shows you

10:37 how to take that scarcity mindset and

10:39 turn it into abundance because when you

10:41 feel great and when you have a great

10:42 life you know at your most attractive

10:46 you’re always going to have options you

10:48 no longer fear that options are not

10:50 something that’s going to be available

10:51 to you if you lose this person right now

10:54 and lastly

10:55 the virtual retreat transforms your

10:58 relationship with yourself and it’s

11:00 often unconscious for people you may not

11:02 consciously associate with thinking you

11:04 don’t deserve better treatment

11:06 but if the story of our life is always

11:09 accepting worse treatment then we know

11:11 on a deeper level we don’t believe that

11:13 we deserve more

11:14 the virtual retreat transforms your

11:16 relationship with yourself

11:18 so that accepting any less than you

11:21 would allow your sister your mother or

11:23 your best friend to accept

11:26 would be alien to you going forward you

11:29 give yourself

11:30 the same treatment and compassion that

11:32 you would give to anyone else in your

11:34 life that you love

11:36 this is where you are by the end of the

11:38 virtual retreat and having solved those

11:40 three things in a major way

11:42 the decisions you make in your love life

11:44 from that day forward

11:46 change

11:48 you can never go back to your old ways

11:50 of being not because i’ve taught you

11:51 some dating strategies but because we’ve

11:54 changed the mechanics of how you feel

11:56 and how you make decisions on a

11:58 fundamental level

12:00 i truly hope you will join us

12:02 until december the 23rd of this year

12:05 2021

12:06 we have a very special ticket available

12:08 which gives you access to the virtual

12:10 retreat a for a discount of 100 off

12:14 it also as a bonus gives you access to a

12:16 live q a with me in the first quarter of

12:19 the year before the virtual retreat

12:21 happens where you can ask your questions

12:23 and lastly you get a very special invite

12:26 that you cannot buy it’s just for

12:28 getting a virtual retreat ticket to what

12:30 i’m calling momentum week which is a

12:32 week of access to me in a private group

12:36 for a week in january this is going to

12:39 be a way to kickstart our resolutions to

12:42 give ourselves an amazing head start on

12:45 the year and to make sure

12:48 that we’re not waiting until the virtual

12:50 retreat in march to make progress we’re

12:52 making it from the very beginning of the

12:55 year together

12:56 all of this is available to you for

12:58 getting a ticket in december before the

13:00 23rd in our holiday special deal i hope

13:03 you grab one to get one all you need to

13:05 do is go to mhvirtualretreat.com

13:09 go through learn everything you need to

13:10 learn about the program feel free to ask

13:12 my team any questions you have but

13:14 please

13:16 be there because it is going to be a

13:17 game-changing event for everyone who’s

13:19 coming in 2022 this is the greatest gift

13:23 you could give yourself

13:25 and we deserve a gift you’re going to be

13:26 spending the holidays giving gifts to

13:28 everyone else do this one big one for

13:30 yourself

13:31 thank you for watching i’ll see you next

13:33 time

