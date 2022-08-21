Toxic Relationships? Here Are 5 Gifts You Receive from Them

We have around 7.753 billion people in the world. Every day, it’s easy to come across new people. As we have lived in this world for decades, have you ever been in any toxic relationships? If not, congratulations!

But if your answer is yes, I congratulate you too!

Why? Because life gave you lemonade!

…

Don’t get me wrong. I used to be in toxic relationships too. It’s terrible; I know.

I wrote two articles about them, which you can read here.

…

Here are the gifts I have reflected from being upset and treated poorly by toxic people I met.

…

Gift #1. You know how not to be toxic.

“Learn from the mistakes of others. You can’t live long enough to make them all yourself.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

The first gift they give us is precious as it is an excellent chance to learn what kind of a person we should not be. Their toxic personalities help us realize how to be a better person, at least better than them.

We learn not to be a poison but a flower.

…

Gift #2. You have chances to do self-reflection.

“Without reflection, we go blindly on our way, creating more unintended consequences, and failing to achieve anything useful.” — Margaret J. Wheatley

Toxic people can add insult to your injury without having compassion or guilt. Many times, toxic people will let you down and complain about everything about you. Sometimes, you will hear gossipers gossiping about your failure, your misfortune, your mistakes, and everything they can find out. I faced all those situations, and I felt so hurt inside.

You can learn to do self-reflection during this challenging time while trying to let things go:

– Think about what is true and what is not.

– Think about which one is constructive and which one is not.

– Think about who and what you should care.

– Learn to reason so that you will not be another person who hurt yourself.

– Think about your feelings and how to soothe them.

Self-reflection is important.

“Self-reflection is the habit of deliberately paying attention to your own thoughts, emotions, decisions, and behaviors.” — Nick Wignall

…

Gift #3. You are kinder to others.

Learn to not be mean by mean people.

You know how hurt it is when toxic people have thrown their toxic traits onto you; therefore, do not throw those on others.

We can learn to be kinder by:

– No gossiping, but admiring and helping

– Control our own emotion

– Listen

– Do not judge

– Be forgiving

– Revenge is painful. It is just temporary happiness, and you will be given the most bitter consequences in the long term.

“Be kind to unkind people. They need it most.” — Ashleigh Brilliant

…

Gift #4. You know that anger does not help.

“Angry people are not always wise.” ― Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

Anger will bring you irrational thoughts, which means you are played and used successfully by those toxic people. So, do not get yourself trapped. Be rational, calm, and walk away.

…

Gift #5. You know how much value the “silence is gold” is.

“Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt.”- Abraham Lincoln

Do not give value to those toxic out there. It will waste your time and energy.

The more you speak out, the more you give them information to beat you.

Let them go.

Walk away.

Cut them off.

…

Toxic people give you precious gifts, but it does not mean you need to keep them in your life. Please don’t!

Cut them off with kindness, and walk away.

…

Thank you so much for reading. I hope my article is helpful to you. If you have feedback and comments, please do not hesitate to leave them below. I am happy to read them

—

