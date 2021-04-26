Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Trans Men Try Grindr [Video]

Trans Men Try Grindr [Video]

"I don't know how to respond to that... He's fully in a diaper with a binky."

by Leave a Comment

 

By Into More

.

.

“I don’t know how to respond to that… He’s fully in a diaper with a binky.”

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
– [Producer] What are your thoughts on Grindr?
00:02
– I know that a lot of gay guys use it.
00:03
– I kind of know Grindr as the go-to app
00:06
if you’re trying to find something now.
00:08
– [Producer] Have you ever used it before?
00:10
– I did like four years ago.
00:12
– I’ve never used the app, ever in my whole life, not once.
00:15
Haven’t even thought about it.
00:16
– I started using three years ago
00:18
when I came out as a trans man.
00:21
– [Producer] Do you wanna give it a try again now?
00:23
– Sure.
00:24
– Yeah, I am definitely willing to try it again.
00:25
– [Mixxie] Oh, sure, sure.
00:27
– [Producer] Which pics do you wanna use for your profile?
00:30
– Oh. – Oh wow, who’s that guy?
00:32
– [Calisto] Wow. (Jacob laughing)
00:33
– That’s a good one, I like that one.
00:35
– Humble and handsome.
00:36
(Jacob laughs) – Thank you.
00:38
– Wow. Look at that man mane.
00:41
– I just want him to build me a house,
00:42
giving some good lumberjack vibes.
00:43
– It’s more like a hippie daddy.
00:45
– Yeah I’d share a joint with you for sure.
00:47
Wow.
00:49
– Damn!
00:50
– Stop it. (laughs)
00:51
– It’s very sexy and gets their attention.
00:54
That’s why I’d say, ‘damn, damn, damn!’
00:57
Maybe other people will say, ‘damn, damn,’ too.
00:59
– [Producer] Tell us about you.
01:00
– I’m trying our Grindr and you can ask me anything.
01:03
– Ask me anything but understand that my deafness
01:07
won’t hurt your sex life. It won’t make you deaf.
01:11
– I love sharing openly with my trans-ness
01:13
and bringing awareness to people about
01:16
the fact that trans men can be trans and gay.
01:20
– [Producer] Do you have any tags?
01:22
– Definitely would say I’m a sissy daddy
01:24
because I am very effeminate,
01:25
but at the same time, I love being,
01:27
I guess I would call myself a power bottom.
01:30
– [Producer] Height?
01:31
– I’m five, five. – Five, two.
01:33
– Five, eight. I’m taller than both of you.
01:35
– Daaang. – Jealous.
01:37
– [Producer] Body type?
01:38
– I’d say I’m like average, I’m kinda squishy.
01:41
– [Producer] Position?
01:44
– Doggy-style, probably.
01:45
– I’m dead.
01:47
– Top – Oh, shit I was way off.
01:49
– [Producer] Relationship status?
01:51
– I’m currently dating someone actually.
01:53
– I am in an open relationship.
01:54
– Single. Call me.
01:57
(laughing)
01:58
– [Producer] You accept NSFW pics?
02:00
– What is that?
02:02
– I kind of like not safe for work pics
02:04
but sometimes people go a little ham.
02:07
I’m just gonna say yes and see what happens.
02:09
– Maybe I should just say yes too, YOLO.
02:11
– Yeah. I get a lot and it’s too fast
02:14
and I don’t accept that.
02:16
– [Producer] Ready to get to the grind?
02:18
– Let’s get it. – (laughs) Let’s get it.
02:20
– Ready, ready, ready.
02:21
– [Producer] What do you think? What do you see?
02:23
– I see a lot of chest pics, chest hair.
02:25
– Oh, I see that guy too. – Just a lot of chest.
02:28
Wow, this one says eight inch top.
02:30
Interesting. Right to the point.
02:31
– Right? – Good for you.
02:32
– Good for you. There’s so many ab photos.
02:35
I feel a little bit like I should be workin out.
02:38
– [Producer] Do you see anyone you like?
02:40
– I found one. – Ooh, cute.
02:43
Cute nerd.
02:45
– I just sent that guy just, ‘hey.’
02:47
Like the most standard of standard, just hey.
02:50
– Nice.
02:50
– Do you have any messages?
02:52
Just getting all these messages.
02:54
– (laughs) You have to scroll.
02:55
– All these messages, overload!
02:58
– Holy shit! ‘hey there sexy’
03:00
Nice, that’s a good one.
03:01
– One that says my mustache is bomb.
03:03
I appreciate that.
03:04
– Someone said ‘you into getting head?’
03:05
Not from a stranger.
03:06
– At the same time though,
03:08
not a lot of them offer that, that’s nice.
03:10
– That is pretty nice.
03:11
I will say I feel good about myself.
03:13
– Whoa.
03:14
One of them just sends me a big d*#k pic.
03:17
(Calisto laughs)
03:18
– Jesus. It’s too early to see wieners.
03:21
And I already saw a bunch of em.
03:22
– [Producer] Have you tried the filter?
03:23
– I have not see
03:24
– Let’s see, I’m definitely gonna put face photos only
03:27
cause I’m so tired of seeing torsos.
03:29
I um, I don’t know how to respond to that.
03:33
He is fully in a diaper, with a binky.
03:36
– Ask if he needs a diaper change.
03:38
– I will not respond to that, it’s not my type.
03:42
A baby?! Like, no.
03:45
– He’s not into taking care of people.
03:47
– No, thanks.
03:47
– Somebody asked me what happened to my eyebrows.
03:49
I burned them off in an accident.
03:52
Oh my God, I just got a message from some 65 year old guy
03:55
from 120 miles away telling me what pronouns to use.
03:58
Excuse me,
03:59
– What the?
04:00
– I’m not for you. Get out of my Grindr.
04:03
– [Producer] Have you encountered any obstacles on Grindr?
04:06
– Just all the nudes, that’s about it for me.
04:08
– Already just having it for this period of time.
04:11
Like I said, I already had somebody
04:12
question my pronouns and be rude to me.
04:15
Violence does happen to trans people.
04:16
I would say that’s probably the biggest obstacle
04:18
is just trusting that somebody
04:20
is not going to do something nefarious to you.
04:22
– Right. And it feels like offensive questions
04:24
and out of the blue, do you have a p#%*y?
04:26
Again, and again, and again.
04:27
You know, like, are you a woman? Are you a man?
04:30
And just like, it’s too common questions
04:33
that I get all the time and I get sick of it.
04:36
– I’ve never had anybody ask me anything like that,
04:38
so it’s unfortunate that you guys had to deal with that,
04:41
that’s super uncomfortable.
04:43
– It’s life – Right.
04:45
– Oh, the guy I messaged got back to me
04:48
he just said ‘what’s up,’ I’ll take it.
04:50
I guess now we’re just texting.
04:52
(laughs) We’re just like, okay.
04:53
– [Producer] So how did it go? What’d you think?
04:55
– I think it went really good, I had a lot of fun.
04:58
It was definitely, what they say, culture shock.
05:01
– I’m already talking to somebody that I think is cute.
05:02
So like, this is, this has gone well.
05:05
– I haven’t gotten messages
05:07
but now I’m getting all these messages.
05:09
And right now this area has no types,
05:10
so I’ll have to move around
05:11
and eventually we’ll get there.
05:15
– [Producer] Was it what you were expecting?
05:16
– My experience on this app
05:17
with these men was actually really positive.
05:19
Not one person said anything about my transition at all.
05:23
I wasn’t expecting that.
05:24
– A lot of people I think assume
05:25
that gay men are transphobic.
05:28
From this experience, I just don’t think that’s true.
05:31
– [Producer] Are you glad you tried Grindr?
05:33
– I’ve used Grindr before,
05:34
and really I’m happy to use Grindr again.
05:37
– Oh yeah, I’d definitely try this again.
05:38
I’m probably gonna log in when I get home.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x