Trans Men Try Grindr [Video]

“I don’t know how to respond to that… He’s fully in a diaper with a binky.”
Transcript provided by YouTube:
00:00
– [Producer] What are your thoughts on Grindr?
00:02
– I know that a lot of gay guys use it.
00:03
– I kind of know Grindr as the go-to app
00:06
if you’re trying to find something now.
00:08
– [Producer] Have you ever used it before?
00:10
– I did like four years ago.
00:12
– I’ve never used the app, ever in my whole life, not once.
00:15
Haven’t even thought about it.
00:16
– I started using three years ago
00:18
when I came out as a trans man.
00:21
– [Producer] Do you wanna give it a try again now?
00:23
– Sure.
00:24
– Yeah, I am definitely willing to try it again.
00:25
– [Mixxie] Oh, sure, sure.
00:27
– [Producer] Which pics do you wanna use for your profile?
00:30
– Oh. – Oh wow, who’s that guy?
00:32
– [Calisto] Wow. (Jacob laughing)
00:33
– That’s a good one, I like that one.
00:35
– Humble and handsome.
00:36
(Jacob laughs) – Thank you.
00:38
– Wow. Look at that man mane.
00:41
– I just want him to build me a house,
00:42
giving some good lumberjack vibes.
00:43
– It’s more like a hippie daddy.
00:45
– Yeah I’d share a joint with you for sure.
00:47
Wow.
00:49
– Damn!
00:50
– Stop it. (laughs)
00:51
– It’s very sexy and gets their attention.
00:54
That’s why I’d say, ‘damn, damn, damn!’
00:57
Maybe other people will say, ‘damn, damn,’ too.
00:59
– [Producer] Tell us about you.
01:00
– I’m trying our Grindr and you can ask me anything.
01:03
– Ask me anything but understand that my deafness
01:07
won’t hurt your sex life. It won’t make you deaf.
01:11
– I love sharing openly with my trans-ness
01:13
and bringing awareness to people about
01:16
the fact that trans men can be trans and gay.
01:20
– [Producer] Do you have any tags?
01:22
– Definitely would say I’m a sissy daddy
01:24
because I am very effeminate,
01:25
but at the same time, I love being,
01:27
I guess I would call myself a power bottom.
01:30
– [Producer] Height?
01:31
– I’m five, five. – Five, two.
01:33
– Five, eight. I’m taller than both of you.
01:35
– Daaang. – Jealous.
01:37
– [Producer] Body type?
01:38
– I’d say I’m like average, I’m kinda squishy.
01:41
– [Producer] Position?
01:44
– Doggy-style, probably.
01:45
– I’m dead.
01:47
– Top – Oh, shit I was way off.
01:49
– [Producer] Relationship status?
01:51
– I’m currently dating someone actually.
01:53
– I am in an open relationship.
01:54
– Single. Call me.
01:57
(laughing)
01:58
– [Producer] You accept NSFW pics?
02:00
– What is that?
02:02
– I kind of like not safe for work pics
02:04
but sometimes people go a little ham.
02:07
I’m just gonna say yes and see what happens.
02:09
– Maybe I should just say yes too, YOLO.
02:11
– Yeah. I get a lot and it’s too fast
02:14
and I don’t accept that.
02:16
– [Producer] Ready to get to the grind?
02:18
– Let’s get it. – (laughs) Let’s get it.
02:20
– Ready, ready, ready.
02:21
– [Producer] What do you think? What do you see?
02:23
– I see a lot of chest pics, chest hair.
02:25
– Oh, I see that guy too. – Just a lot of chest.
02:28
Wow, this one says eight inch top.
02:30
Interesting. Right to the point.
02:31
– Right? – Good for you.
02:32
– Good for you. There’s so many ab photos.
02:35
I feel a little bit like I should be workin out.
02:38
– [Producer] Do you see anyone you like?
02:40
– I found one. – Ooh, cute.
02:43
Cute nerd.
02:45
– I just sent that guy just, ‘hey.’
02:47
Like the most standard of standard, just hey.
02:50
– Nice.
02:50
– Do you have any messages?
02:52
Just getting all these messages.
02:54
– (laughs) You have to scroll.
02:55
– All these messages, overload!
02:58
– Holy shit! ‘hey there sexy’
03:00
Nice, that’s a good one.
03:01
– One that says my mustache is bomb.
03:03
I appreciate that.
03:04
– Someone said ‘you into getting head?’
03:05
Not from a stranger.
03:06
– At the same time though,
03:08
not a lot of them offer that, that’s nice.
03:10
– That is pretty nice.
03:11
I will say I feel good about myself.
03:13
– Whoa.
03:14
One of them just sends me a big d*#k pic.
03:17
(Calisto laughs)
03:18
– Jesus. It’s too early to see wieners.
03:21
And I already saw a bunch of em.
03:22
– [Producer] Have you tried the filter?
03:23
– I have not see
03:24
– Let’s see, I’m definitely gonna put face photos only
03:27
cause I’m so tired of seeing torsos.
03:29
I um, I don’t know how to respond to that.
03:33
He is fully in a diaper, with a binky.
03:36
– Ask if he needs a diaper change.
03:38
– I will not respond to that, it’s not my type.
03:42
A baby?! Like, no.
03:45
– He’s not into taking care of people.
03:47
– No, thanks.
03:47
– Somebody asked me what happened to my eyebrows.
03:49
I burned them off in an accident.
03:52
Oh my God, I just got a message from some 65 year old guy
03:55
from 120 miles away telling me what pronouns to use.
03:58
Excuse me,
03:59
– What the?
04:00
– I’m not for you. Get out of my Grindr.
04:03
– [Producer] Have you encountered any obstacles on Grindr?
04:06
– Just all the nudes, that’s about it for me.
04:08
– Already just having it for this period of time.
04:11
Like I said, I already had somebody
04:12
question my pronouns and be rude to me.
04:15
Violence does happen to trans people.
04:16
I would say that’s probably the biggest obstacle
04:18
is just trusting that somebody
04:20
is not going to do something nefarious to you.
04:22
– Right. And it feels like offensive questions
04:24
and out of the blue, do you have a p#%*y?
04:26
Again, and again, and again.
04:27
You know, like, are you a woman? Are you a man?
04:30
And just like, it’s too common questions
04:33
that I get all the time and I get sick of it.
04:36
– I’ve never had anybody ask me anything like that,
04:38
so it’s unfortunate that you guys had to deal with that,
04:41
that’s super uncomfortable.
04:43
– It’s life – Right.
04:45
– Oh, the guy I messaged got back to me
04:48
he just said ‘what’s up,’ I’ll take it.
04:50
I guess now we’re just texting.
04:52
(laughs) We’re just like, okay.
04:53
– [Producer] So how did it go? What’d you think?
04:55
– I think it went really good, I had a lot of fun.
04:58
It was definitely, what they say, culture shock.
05:01
– I’m already talking to somebody that I think is cute.
05:02
So like, this is, this has gone well.
05:05
– I haven’t gotten messages
05:07
but now I’m getting all these messages.
05:09
And right now this area has no types,
05:10
so I’ll have to move around
05:11
and eventually we’ll get there.
05:15
– [Producer] Was it what you were expecting?
05:16
– My experience on this app
05:17
with these men was actually really positive.
05:19
Not one person said anything about my transition at all.
05:23
I wasn’t expecting that.
05:24
– A lot of people I think assume
05:25
that gay men are transphobic.
05:28
From this experience, I just don’t think that’s true.
05:31
– [Producer] Are you glad you tried Grindr?
05:33
– I’ve used Grindr before,
05:34
and really I’m happy to use Grindr again.
05:37
– Oh yeah, I’d definitely try this again.
05:38
I’m probably gonna log in when I get home.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
