Transformers – A Brainstorm Technique for Systems or Processes

Transformers is a variant of the Scamper method. It is particularly good if you are looking to improve or radically change a process. Take the problem and draw it as a simple flow process. Then take a verb at random from a list of ‘transformer verbs’. Brainstorm by using that verb aggressively in divergent thinking about the flow chart and any aspects of the process. Here is the list of verbs we use:

Subtract Rotate Help Unify Reverse Multiply Distort Eliminate Freeze Divide Rearrange Flatten Transpose Integrate Bypass Extract Soften Separate Segregate Minimise Invert Substitute Stretch Add Symbolise Submerge Protect Squeeze Magnify Reinforce

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Say that you are seeking to improve your sales process for selling flowers and you get the verb rearrange. Then you would deliberately make extreme rearrangements. What if we delivered the flowers before the customer had ordered them? We could do that by taking annual orders years in advance e.g. for anniversaries. What if we rearranged the flower shop so that customer called in his order and we delivered at the railway station? And so on. It is important to use the verbs in very intense ways in order to disturb and stimulate the process.

New online course on Advanced Brainstorming Techniques

More details on all my brainstorm methods in How to Generate Ideas – available on Kindle

—

This post was previously published on Destination Innovation.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock