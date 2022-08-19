Get Daily Email
Transformers – A Brainstorm Technique for Systems or Processes

Transformers – A Brainstorm Technique for Systems or Processes

It is important to use the verbs in very intense ways in order to disturb and stimulate the process.

by

 

Transformers is a variant of the Scamper method. It is particularly good if you are looking to improve or radically change a process. Take the problem and draw it as a simple flow process.  Then take a verb at random from a list of ‘transformer verbs’.   Brainstorm by using that verb aggressively in divergent thinking about the flow chart and any aspects of the process.  Here is the list of verbs we use:

Subtract Rotate
Help Unify
Reverse Multiply
Distort Eliminate
Freeze Divide
Rearrange Flatten
Transpose Integrate
Bypass Extract
Soften Separate
Segregate Minimise
Invert Substitute
Stretch Add
Symbolise Submerge
Protect Squeeze
Magnify Reinforce

 

Say that you are seeking to improve your sales process for selling flowers and you get the verb rearrange.  Then you would deliberately make extreme rearrangements. What if we delivered the flowers before the customer had ordered them?  We could do that by taking annual orders years in advance e.g. for anniversaries.  What if we rearranged the flower shop so that customer called in his order and we delivered at the railway station?  And so on. It is important to use the verbs in very intense ways in order to disturb and stimulate the process.

This post was previously published on Destination Innovation.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Paul Sloane

Paul Sloane is the author of Lateral Thinking Puzzlers, How to be a Brilliant Thinker and The Leaders' Guide to Lateral Thinking Skills. He speaks and gives Master Classes on Lateral Thinking in Business and the Leadership of Innovation. @paulsloane on Twitter. www.destination-innovation.com

