Travel the World With Radio Podcasts

Ubiquitous. If I had one adjective to describe podcasts, that’s the word I would use. They are everywhere and consist of topics on pretty much everything. And that’s a good thing.

I love a good podcast. Especially if it helps me learn something. Even more so if I get to travel somewhere in my mind as a result of what I have learned.

I’ll give you an example. One of my favorite new programs is called “Radio is a Foreign Country.” It’s a music broadcast which consists of a good half hour plus of music samples from other countries. The producers cobble together soundbites and pieces of international radio broadcasts as a sampler for listeners. Each week listeners are allowed to travel the world for a brief glimpse of sometimes incredibly specific regions. I can close my eyes and imagine walking through an open market in China or having a moment of solitude in Borneo.

The best part of the program is that it is designed to help take the listener away with them. It’s part of the appeal.

There are plenty of other ways, though, to travel the world without the need for one specific travel guide. Anybody with a podcast app can pull up CBC Radio, for example. This is Canada’s premiere broadcasting company. They offer podcasts not only exemplifying the music of Canada, but they offer cultural insights into Canada for any foreign visitor. Pull up “The Secret Life of Canada” if you dare.

The CBC arrives on the heels of the BBC, which is the British older cousin of our NPR. The BBC also offers many cultural insights and viewpoints we aren’t always privy to in our own newscasts. You’ll have to click on sounds in the upper menu to check out the podcasts, but feel free to browse their website. The BBC and CBC are relatively well known to many radio listeners in the states, but what they have to offer is sometimes obscured.

The BBC has been an active member of two world wars and plenty of history after that. They have made an impression on the world. One of the best radio travel options they offer is their World Service. Here, visitors can explore more than just British culture. They are exposed to world wherever there is a BBC affiliate. Oftentimes, the reporters and interviewees are locals.

Another heavy hitter in the radio vacation scene is DW, Deutsche Welle. Based in Bonn, Germany, DW allows listeners a deep insight into European and international news. Their reports cover ground in many countries, and they offer language services for travelers wanting to grow their own personal education.

Based closer to home, The World is one of WGBH’s premiere programs allowing listeners to explore international viewpoints with the luxury of being broadcast on XM radio.

With the increased popularity of K-pop music, it’s no wonder Sirius XM offers Korea Today as a channel. However, it is rich in resources for those wanting to travel the world from home. They not only offer music, but they have regular news updates (both in English and Korean). And, they do Korean Language exercises on the air.

While I’m not as familiar with KBS World Radio, I will offer it up as another way to explore the world from home. It is in the same vein of world news and offerings as the BBC and CBC.

For those who listen to shortwave radio, or even those along the southern coast of the United States, this next one is a familiar voice. Radio Havana Cuba is a cultural dessert in the radio palate. It is the official radio station of the Cuban government. While it is mainly used as a propaganda tool, it does offer an intriguing insight into cultural differences. World views are definitely not always the same, and RHC helps us see that. They do offer music and variety beyond their hour-long English newscast. And, in recent years, listeners will notice the impact political changes have had on their views of foreign governments.

This is just a small sampling of the world radio networks out there. These podcasts and related services offer listeners a chance to explore the world with just a few clicks of the keyboard. There are also many more ways to explore the radio world as well. The World Radio Map is a quick way to look up local stations in cities around the world. Go ahead and pick a region, city, and station at random. This is the best way to just immerse yourself in the culture of a place you can’t immediately visit. Listen to what the locals listen to. Close your eyes and take a quick trip somewhere else.

