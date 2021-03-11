Travel With Intention

Many people are enjoying life and traveling the world. Many of them gain amazing experiences and life lessons when traveling.

But how can traveling truly grow your Organization and intentionally improve your life?

Travel alone does not.

Intentional travel does.

Recently I have moved to the UAE to gain experiences in my profession through an international lens. While being here it has also allowed me to help put tons of energy into growing two Non Profit Organizations within North America. The weekly evaluations of my time here allow me to see the bigger picture and to think clearly about what conversations and experiences I can use to infuse creativity and innovation into my Organizations.

This past week I booked a flight to London to intentionally stop over there for an evening to see the City and to reconnect with some professionals living there who are also in my field. I could have spent the time focusing on what places I want to see and what things I want to do which would have been amazing but I want to do more with my time in London than this.

I want to connect.

I want to learn.

I want to have rich conversation with other professionals to help my Organizations grow.

Some of the best quotes, inspiration, and insight gained during travel have come from having rich quality conversations with people during my travels. When I travel, I bring my journal with me and write in it as much as I can. I want to capture the moments and the lessons learned from the day to add to my leadership knapsack.

***

I remember a few years ago when traveling to Nashville, TN meeting some of the most amazing, kind hearted individuals in America. I remember journaling after my time there reflecting on having a heart of gratitude for the work I do. The people in Nashville are humble, humanitarian people who love what they do.

***

My encouragement for you today is this. If you are seeking the urge to travel, do it. However, always be watching for the lessons travel can teach you which you can take to infuse fresh ideas into your organization. Write your experiences in your journal and consistently reflect on ways that your traveling experiences can improve you, your Organization and the lives of those around you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Always remember that an experience from today may help in solving an Organizational problem tomorrow.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock