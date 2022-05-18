Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Trust Energy

Trust Energy

Purest language there is.

by

 

It’s mad how magnetic a person can be.
Zany, authentic, poetic and free.

It’s crazy, the wellspring, from which we all draw
Oft leads to greatness, unique forms of awe.

It’s bonkers: genetics, random sequencing.
The varied arrangements our partnerships bring,

As a beholder, what do we observe?
Fragments of light to the brain through a nerve.

What is attraction, a look or a scent?
Deep anchored signals to which we relent.

Guided by culture…sites, magazines.
Does what we want — fit with our needs?

Digging much deeper, may be the key.
How to decide? Trust energy.

Papa — linktr.ee/papajams

Photocredit : Tina Dawson on Unspalsh

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Papa Jams

Creator blending African mythologies with a transcendental phenomenology from the perspective of our shared metaphysical cosmology.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@papajams.

