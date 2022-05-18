It’s mad how magnetic a person can be.

Zany, authentic, poetic and free.

It’s crazy, the wellspring, from which we all draw

Oft leads to greatness, unique forms of awe.

It’s bonkers: genetics, random sequencing.

The varied arrangements our partnerships bring,

As a beholder, what do we observe?

Fragments of light to the brain through a nerve.

What is attraction, a look or a scent?

Deep anchored signals to which we relent.

Guided by culture…sites, magazines.

Does what we want — fit with our needs?

Digging much deeper, may be the key.

How to decide? Trust energy.

…

Papa — linktr.ee/papajams

Photocredit : Tina Dawson on Unspalsh

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***