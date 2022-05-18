It’s mad how magnetic a person can be.
Zany, authentic, poetic and free.
It’s crazy, the wellspring, from which we all draw
Oft leads to greatness, unique forms of awe.
It’s bonkers: genetics, random sequencing.
The varied arrangements our partnerships bring,
As a beholder, what do we observe?
Fragments of light to the brain through a nerve.
What is attraction, a look or a scent?
Deep anchored signals to which we relent.
Guided by culture…sites, magazines.
Does what we want — fit with our needs?
Digging much deeper, may be the key.
How to decide? Trust energy.
…
Papa — linktr.ee/papajams
Photocredit : Tina Dawson on Unspalsh
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
—
Photo credit: Everton Vila on Unsplash