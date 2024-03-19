Trust May Make Older Adults More Vulnerable to Scams

By ERIC HAMILTON-FLORIDA

Each year, older adults lose more than $28 billion to financial scams targeting the elderly.

Nearly three-quarters of that money is stolen by people the elderly adult knows—people they trust.

The new study suggests this vulnerability may be in part because older adults have a harder time overcoming their first impressions of people’s trustworthiness when that trust is violated, potentially leaving them more open to deception and scams on older adults.

The researchers say elderly adults should be wary of their first impressions and focus, instead, on whether or not someone is acting in a way that really earns their trust or is instead harming them.

“We make these decisions about trustworthiness in a split second sometimes, and that is an unreliable way to make good decisions in the long term,” says Marilyn Horta, a research scientist at the University of Florida and first author of the study in the journal Scientific Reports.

“All of us, especially older adults, we need to really pay attention to how a person behaves rather than our initial perceptions of whether they look trustworthy or not.”

The new study on the psychology of trust and decision making was based on a simple gambling game where people must choose from a deck of cards that can gain or lose them points with each card draw. The more points they get, the more money they can make. But the decks are stacked. Some will lure you in with big payouts followed by even bigger losses, while the winning decks offer modest but more predictable gains.

These decks were paired with pictures of faces, some of which were rated trustworthy and others were considered untrustworthy.

The majority of both younger and older adults initially opted to choose cards represented by trustworthy faces. But when they started losing with the supposedly trustworthy cards, younger adults were much quicker to learn and try switching to another deck of cards in hopes of stemming their losses.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It took elderly adults most of the game before they started performing well, as they seemingly favored their first impressions of trust, which obscured that the cards were bad. The younger group had an average age in their early 20s, while the older cohort averaged between 70 and 75 years old.

“Often fraud happens through family members. If family members start acting untrustworthy, older adults are potentially not picking up on that change in behavior as well,” says Natalie Ebner, professor of psychology. “They’re not adjusting to the new situation as much.”

“One advantage we have in older age is the accumulation of life experience. But there might be situations where relying on previous experiences pushes us in the wrong direction, and we make the wrong decision,” she says. “We have to stay aware even if we think we know who we can trust.”

Source: University of Florida

Original Study DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-50500-x

—

Previously Published on futurity.org with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: iStock