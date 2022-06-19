Trusting Your Gut Feeling to Be Your Guide

Why is trusting your gut feeling and intuition so important?

A few years ago, I entered the 15 Days to Freedom Blog Challenge sponsored by blogger Natalie Sisson. As I mentioned in an earlier post, this challenge came at the perfect time, as I had just undergone life-coaching and had come into a new found clarity and focus about the direction I wanted to go in my life.

Looking back, it is clear to me that this opportunity was not just a coincidence. This was definitely a divine occurrence. Everything from the timing, the need, the information, and the fact that I had just completed life-coaching (which made all the difference), created the perfect synergistic coming together.

Ordinarily, I would have passed up on this opportunity with the justification of being too busy. But not this time… This time my new found clarity helped me to realize that this was an opportunity I could not pass up.

I just knew…deep down inside…that this was a blessing from above and I had to act on it…or I would be missing out on my blessing.

I was soo right! It was the catalyst to me starting my blog. And if I hadn’t listened, I would not be here today!!

Follow your intuition!

The following are three reasons why you should be trusting your gut feeling (intuition):

It Acts as an Internal Compass for your Spirit

Intuition is the universe’s way of guiding and leading us. It is a knowing…a still small voice that we all possess that helps us to make the best decisions for our lives.

Intuitively, we’re all familiar with it and know how important it is, and what a mess we can create when we don’t listen to it.

How many times have you made a dumb decision that you knew deep down inside was not right for you, only to have it blow up in your face?

When you reflect back, you know that you could have easily avoided the mess if you had just listened to that inner nudging.

Do yourself a favor next time and begin trusting your gut feeling.

2) It Directs You to the Right Path For Your Life

As I previously stated, intuition is your internal compass…your inner guide. It should be used in every area of your life.

I saw this truth play out in my own life when it was time for me to apply for colleges (years ago). At the time, I wasn’t the most decisive person, and I had a bad habit of not being able to make up my mind as it relates to life decisions (the few scholarship offers I received did help to somewhat narrow my decision).

But deep within, I knew what I wanted and that I needed to attend a small historically black women’s college. It was a way to reconnect with my roots because I had been in the opposite environment in high school.

I ended up at the perfect institution for me, although there was a setback along the way (keep reading to point number 3 to find out more). It turned out to be an amazing experienced that shaped the foundation for the rest of my life.

3) It Puts You in the Flow

When you’re in the flow, you are riding the wave of life without resistance or opposition. You are putting forth action, but it is a more focused and inspired action.

Being in the flow is all about trusting and surrendering to the universe and knowing that the universe has your back. And in the end, everything will be ok.

As stated earlier, I intuitively knew the exact type of college I needed to attend…but when I received a notice that they had met their cut-off for the fall admittance, I was devastated. I prayed about it and believed for the best.

I stayed in peace and somehow knew everything would be fine.

Not long after, I received a letter in the mail from a college very similar to the one I wanted to attend offering me a full scholarship!!!

When you’re in the flow state, you’re listening to that inner knowing and you surrender to it.

You have the faith to know that all is well and amazing things happen as a result.

So the next time you feel strongly about making a decision…even when everything else tells you to go in the opposite direction, follow your inner compass…trust your intuition…and don’t look back!

You will be sooo glad you did.

How has the process of trusting your intuition paid off for you?

