Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / U.S. Pledges $6 Billion to Protect the Ocean

U.S. Pledges $6 Billion to Protect the Ocean

The United States plans to invest nearly $6 billion to restore and protect the world’s ocean from climate change, pollution and other threats.

by Leave a Comment

By ShareAmerica

The United States plans to invest nearly $6 billion to restore and protect the world’s ocean from climate change, pollution and other threats.

The announcement came during the March 2–3 Our Ocean Conference in Panama.

As U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry noted during the conference, this figure more than doubles the amount the U.S. announced in 2022.

Kerry noted that the warming of the planet means more heat entering the ocean. Rising ocean temperatures can destroy coral reefs and force fish to migrate from their native habitats. As global temperatures and sea levels rise, the result is more heat waves, droughts, floods, cyclones and wildfires.

“Human actions are threatening the very ability of ocean ecosystems to survive,” Kerry said.

Nearly $5 billion on climate change

Of the total commitment, nearly $5 billion will tackle the climate crisis.

Working with Congress, the Biden-Harris administration plans to promote:

  • Green shipping, including initiatives that promote the adoption of zero-emission fuels and vessels.
  • Sustainably sited offshore renewable energy.
  • Early-warning systems in the Pacific and the Caribbean.
  • Programs to help Pacific islands and the Caribbean climate-proof their ocean-dependent “blue” economies, among other initiatives.

“We simply must accelerate the transition to a clean energy future,” Kerry said March 2. “I cannot stress this enough.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The U.S. also announced:

  • $665 million to support sustainable fisheries.
  • $200 million to address marine pollution.
  • $73 million for sustainable blue economies.
  • $72 million for maritime security.
  • $11 million for marine protected areas.

These are a mix of new initiatives and recent initiatives that have been discussed since the time of the previous conference.

Since the first Our Ocean Conference in 2014, participants in over 70 countries have made more than 2,100 pledges valued at approximately $128 billion.

Read the full list of U.S. commitments made at the 2023 Our Ocean Conference.

 

 

Previously Published on share.america.gov

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Share America

ShareAmerica is the U.S. Department of State’s platform for communicating American foreign policy worldwide. We share compelling stories and images that spark discussion and debate on important topics like religious freedom, rule of law, economic prosperity, human dignity, and sovereignty.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x