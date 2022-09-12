Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / UK: 4-Day Week Trial Shows First Successes

UK: 4-Day Week Trial Shows First Successes

Work shorter hours for the same salary.

by Leave a Comment

 

The world’s largest trial of a 4-day week in the UK has got off to a successful start and is showing initial positive results. CNN Business questioned employees and participating companies: Many do not want to go back to the long working hours after the test phase – that’s how successful the reduction in working hours has been so far.

Since June 2022, 3,300 employees in 70 companies and organizations in the United Kingdom have been working 80 percent of their normal working hours and receiving full pay. The trial is one of a number of experiments investigating the effects of shorter working hours. For example, the biggest trial to date of a 4-day week in Iceland was an overwhelming success. Field trials also started in Ireland or Scotland. CNN Business checked in with the participating British companies in early August and found similar success: The majority of employees want to keep the reduced working hours even after the end of the test phase. This is because employees are already feeling the benefits after the past eight weeks, or as one participant in the trial describes it:

“The five-day week is a 20th century concept that is no longer suitable for the 21st century.”

UK 4-day week trial: Work shorter hours for the same salary

The trial is organized by 4-Day-Week-Global, together with the think tank “Autonomy”. Researchers from the universities of Cambridge, Oxford, and Boston College are accompanying the field trial. They are studying the impact of shorter working hours on productivity, employee well-being, the environment and gender equality. Employees are expected to follow the “100:80:100 model.” They receive 100 percent of the pay for 80 percent of the time. In return, they are expected to try to maintain 100 percent productivity. The trial is to run from June to November, when companies can decide whether to stick with the new working hours model or return to longer hours.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The new daily routine is “phenomenal”

After the first eight weeks, CNN Business checked in with several companies and learned from some employees that they are already “feeling happier, healthier and doing their jobs better.” Lisa Gilbert, a manager at a credit provider, for example, describes the new routine to CNN Business as “phenomenal” and “life-changing.” She says she can really enjoy the weekend because she can now use Fridays to get housework or other obligations done – without feeling guilty.

Other respondents say the extra day made it possible to “pursue new hobbies, fulfil long-standing ambitions or simply invest more time in their relationships,” according to CNN Business. While some employees used the time to take cooking classes or piano lessons, others went fishing, exercised or devoted themselves to volunteer work. For example, Mark Howland, marketing and communications director at a charity bank, told the online magazine:

“On my day off, I’d go for pretty long bike rides, take care of myself, take time off, and then have the whole weekend to do things around the house and spend time with family.”

Shorter meetings, more concentrated work

The changeover was not smooth everywhere. At one London PR agency, it was even “really chaotic,” as Managing Director Samantha Losey recounts. But after two weeks, her team has developed successful methods to achieve the same results in the shorter time available. These include shorter meetings and periods for more focused work. She expects 75 percent of the company will be able to maintain productivity over the course of the six-month experiment – allowing them to keep the four-day work week.

“The team is fighting incredibly hard for this so far,” she says.

This finding is also consistent with the evaluation in the Icelandic experiment. There, it was also shown that the most effective methods were very specifically adapted to the respective workplace: for example, fewer or shorter meetings or a better distribution of tasks between the staff members. The nursing staff changed shift patterns and some offices closed earlier on Fridays because there was less to do.

This post was previously published on Scoop.me with a Creative Commons License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Scoop.me

Scoop.me is an international news sharing platform.
We stand for a socially just and open society, championing tolerance, pluralism and social responsibility for all. This means we tell stories that focus on people. We report in depth on major interrelationships and try to look beyond the boundaries of daily politics.

International media coverage is dominated by a few large news agencies. What happens in our world is often told from a geostrategic perspective, where the well-being of the people usually takes a back seat. For instance, international reporting describes the development of southern countries primarily in economic or military terms, but rarely considers the quality of life of the people living there.

News about social movements, about the many fights for a better world with less poverty and more social justice are few and far between. Many smaller independent media around the world work to cover news beyond the powerful mainstream media narrative. However, it is challenging to cover all the important issues: each organisation has to write news separately in its own national language, invest many resources in research, and struggle daily to disseminate important news quickly and accurately. News and stories from one country often won’t even make it to neighbouring nations.

That is why we need each other.

Independent and critical reporting must focus on people and social justice issues around the world.

All articles are published under the Creative Commons licence CC BY-ND 4.0.

Find out more on Scoop.me. Follow scoop.me on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x