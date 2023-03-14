ULW Experience: Lisa Narcise

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Lisa Narcise talks about her ULW experience and its impact in her life, learning, growing and sharing. Taking things and putting them into action. meeting amazing people that are like-minded.

In This Episode:

[2:14] Who is Lisa Narcise and what brought her to where she is today?

[4:37] Her ULW experience.

[13:28] Takeaways

The Guest:

Lisa Narcise born and raised Jersey Girl. She resides in Mt. Olive, New Jersey with her husband, Bob, and children, Lianna 10 years old and Johnny 16 years old.

Lisa spent much of her youth on the sports fields of New Jersey. Her main sports were Softball and Soccer. She continued playing soccer into College at County College of Morris. Then transferring to William Paterson University to pursue a Bachelors Degree in Political Science.

Lisa has worked in Health Insurance, Employee Benefits industry for over 16 years. She currently is a Senior Account Executive for Reliance Insurance Group a Division of Accrisure She oversees a book of business consisting of New Jersey Public Sector entities employee benefits.

Lisa has been a Guest Public Speaker since 2013 educating audiences on Employee Benefits and financial impacts.

Lisa has been a Youth Soccer coach for over 20 years. She is currently the Board President for Match Fit Academy Soccer Club, a Youth Soccer Club competing at the highest level in the ECNL consisting of over 700 kids. She oversees and assist with the Business and Fundraising aspects of the programming.

Her spare time is spent being the Ultimate Soccer Mom, traveling around the country for her son’s national choir engagements, snowboarding with her family, summers down the Jersey Shore, and still playing soccer in local women’s league.

Posted in Podcast and tagged Championship Leadership, Leadership, Monty Heath, Nate Bailey, podcast, Success

This post was previously published on NATEBAILEY.ORG.

