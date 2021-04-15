Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Under Siege [Live Recording]

Under Siege [Live Recording]

Is the world becoming less racist? We discuss on our Tuesday #StopRacism ConvoCast.

by Leave a Comment

Every Tuesday evening our #StopRacism group looks at racism through news and world events. This LIVE call with The Good Men Project community has been happening for years and is life-changing for the participants. This is the recording of the call from Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Some topics we covered were:

  • Voter id laws
  • Corporations taking a stand
  • “White men are being replaced.”
  • Code for racism—and white supremacy at its core.
  • Discussion of antidotes for ‘white men are under siege’.

We tackle the difficult topics because we want to figure out a way to create a more inclusive culture and a better world for everyone.

We’d love to have you join us for the next one. Talk to you soon!

#StopRacism
Host: Ashok Selvam
Every Tuesday at 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST
Dial-in: 701-801-1211
Access code 934-317-242
OR – join by computer! https://join.startmeeting.com/934317242

Sign up for email reminders here:
https://goodmenproject.leadpages.co/stopracism-sig/

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

stock photo ID: 1950026632

About Ashok Selvam

Ashok is an award-winning journalist born and bred in Chicago. Even though he's seen his profession rapidly transform in recent years, he still believes in giving a voice to the voiceless. He was once pepper-sprayed covering a protest and can tell you pepper spray does taste like pepper.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x