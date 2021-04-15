Under Siege [Live Recording]

Every Tuesday evening our #StopRacism group looks at racism through news and world events. This LIVE call with The Good Men Project community has been happening for years and is life-changing for the participants. This is the recording of the call from Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Some topics we covered were:
- Voter id laws
- Corporations taking a stand
- “White men are being replaced.”
- Code for racism—and white supremacy at its core.
- Discussion of antidotes for ‘white men are under siege’.
We tackle the difficult topics because we want to figure out a way to create a more inclusive culture and a better world for everyone.
We’d love to have you join us for the next one. Talk to you soon!
#StopRacism
Host: Ashok Selvam
Every Tuesday at 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST
Dial-in: 701-801-1211
Access code 934-317-242
OR – join by computer! https://join.startmeeting.com/934317242
Sign up for email reminders here:
https://goodmenproject.leadpages.co/stopracism-sig/
.